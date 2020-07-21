Major League Baseball is back on SiriusXM

SiriusXM will air every game of MLB's 60-game 2020 regular season, plus every game of the 2020 Postseason

MLB Network Radio channel is fans' 24/7 source for baseball talk, news and analysis

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - When the 2020 Major League Baseball season begins on July 23rd, SiriusXM will be there to deliver subscribers live play-by-play of every regular season and postseason game, plus daily news, talk and analysis on the exclusive MLB Network Radio channel.

MLB programming on SiriusXM, including game broadcasts and the 24/7 MLB Network Radio channel, is available to subscribers nationwide on their SiriusXM radios, via the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house.

The SiriusXM app offers 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers for every game.

The 2020 MLB season begins with an Opening Night doubleheader on Thursday, July 23rd, that will feature the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees at Nationals Park (7:08 pm ET/4:08 pm PT), followed by the San Francisco Giants visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium (10:08 pm ET/7:08 pm PT).

Opening Day presented by Mastercard, T-Mobile and Geico is the next day, July 24th, and will feature 14 games. Every team will be in action in a full 15-game slate on Saturday, July 25th. For a schedule of MLB games and their SiriusXM channels visit www.siriusxm.ca/sports/mlb .

Listeners also get the most in-depth coverage of the league 365 days a year with MLB Network Radio. The channel's roster of expert hosts includes former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players Matt Diaz, Jensen Lewis, Brad Lidge, CJ Nitkowski, Carlos Peña, Eduardo Perez, Rico Petrocelli, Ryan Spilborghs, Steve Sax, Mike Stanton and Kevin Frandsen, former manager Kevin Kennedy, national baseball writers Mel Antonen, Tyler Kepner, Scott Miller and Jon Morosi, as well as Casey Stern, Mike Ferrin, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Scott Braun, Dan Graca, Grant Paulsen and Jody McDonald.

Subscribers can also hear pitcher Trevor Bauer host his exclusive SiriusXM show, Bauer Hour, regularly during the season on the MLB Network Radio channel. The outspoken Reds hurler discusses the headline stories happening around the league and shares his thoughts on baseball and pitching technique and other off-the-field topics as well.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear regular one-on-one interviews with 16 managers including: Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Bud Black (Rockies), Kevin Cash (Rays), Craig Counsell (Brewers), Terry Francona (Indians), Ron Gardenhire (Tigers), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Gabe Kapler (Giants), Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Bob Melvin (Athletics), Ron Roenicke (Red Sox), Scott Servais (Mariners), Derek Shelton (Pirates), Mike Shildt (Cardinals), Jayce Tingler (Padres) and Chris Woodward (Rangers).

MLB Network Radio also features a simulcast of Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo presented by Liberty Mutual, every weekday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET as well as simulcasts of additional MLB Network television programming, including the flagship studio show MLB Tonight on weeknights at 6:00 pm ET.

