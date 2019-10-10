Major Entertainment Company Signs One-Year TotalSocial Contract Following Successful Engagement

Total Client Contracts Valued at CAD $245,000 After Adopting TotalSocial® Platform in License Deal

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a year-long engagement with a major entertainment streaming video services company. The contract is the second contract in less than four months and is an extension of the original engagement that was previously announced, with the total value of CAD $245,000. Following the successful engagement, the Client will use the TotalSocial® platform to grow their business through customer acquisition marketing, earned media evaluation, and competitive intelligence. The TotalSocial proprietary data has been uniquely valuable in the Client's predictive analytics and modeling techniques for better marketing.

"The media world is changing rapidly, and consumers are looking to their peers for advice on how to save money while expanding their options for in-home entertainment. TotalSocial is a vital tool for helping media clients to leverage the power of peer influence, both online and offline," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "We are particularly gratified that this streaming media client converted to a monthly license after a successful initial engagement."

