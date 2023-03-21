MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Youth is proud to announce a major donation of $750,000 from CN to its "Building a Brighter Future" campaign for the construction of a new community center. This new carbon-neutral community hub will re-unite Sun Youth's services under one roof and will include a gymnasium named after the CN.

"Giving back to communities is part of CN's DNA," said CN President and CEO Tracy Robinson. "For more than 100 years, we have been committed to helping build stronger and safer communities. We are particularly proud to support organizations such as Sun Youth which, like CN, are rooted in the Montreal community and have a positive impact on thousands of families."

"CN employees and pensioners have supported us for a decade through monetary donations and corporate volunteering. This partnership takes a new turn today and this donation crystallizes CN's commitment to our organization," said Johanne Saltarelli, Executive Director of Sun Youth.

The project

Due to open in the Spring of 2025, Sun Youth's new home will be located at 7501 St. Laurent Blvd in Montreal.

The multi-purpose community center is intended to provide services for Montreal's most vulnerable and a home for Sun Youth's emergency programs, such as a food and clothing bank, assistance for victims of disasters and families in need, in addition to the organization's recreation and community services, including day camps, mentorship and sports programs.

This project will reduce the organization's environmental footprint, and aligns with the goals of the City of Montreal's 2020-2030 Climate Plan. It will act as a social, community and environmental model by promoting the values of mutual aid, collaboration and healthy community living. Discussions have begun to explore how other community organizations can share the space. In addition, the building itself will be a teaching and learning tool, so that young and old can better understand the importance of the building's innovative design elements, such as solar panels, geothermal systems and a rooftop garden.

How can you support the project?

Community members can donate today on the website at buildingsunyouth.org or by contacting [email protected].

The project in a few words:

Main features of the 38,000 square feet building:

Carbon neutral project

neutral project Wooden structure

Twenty-five geothermal wells

Solar panels

Rooftop garden

Gymnasium and locker rooms

Multi-purpose rooms

A bright grocery store-style food bank

Spaces for the community

Services offered:

Emergency food service

Collective kitchen

Urban Agriculture

Sports and Recreation

Tutoring, study hall

Distribution of school supplies

Disaster Relief

Help for victims of crime

Drug program

Clothing assistance

Calendar:

Start of construction: winter 2023-2024

Expected opening: spring 2025

Total project cost: $31.5 million

All details are available at: buildingsunyouth.org

About Sun Youth (Jeunesse au Soleil)

Since 1954, we have been taking care of Montrealers by intervening with poor individuals and families. We provide a range of emergency services to ensure their basic needs and maintain their integrity. We actively contribute to crime prevention and promote the physical and intellectual development of young people through education, sport and recreation. We are currently in a major fundraising campaign for the construction of a new carbon-neutral building from which all our services will be offered.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

