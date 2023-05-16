MONTREAL, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - With summer fast approaching, Ivanhoé Cambridge is excited to announce major culinary attractions will be opening soon on the top floors of Place Ville Marie (PVM). To the delight of tenants, the general public and visitors, a gastronomic ecosystem will be created to offer diverse, one-of-a-kind experiences in the heart of downtown.

Top floors of Place Ville Marie (CNW Group/Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.)

After the observatory on the 45th and 46th floors closed in 2020, Ivanhoé Cambridge decided to rethink the upper floors of this flagship building to create an experience that would be enriching for its occupants while also appealing to downtown workers, Montrealers in general and tourists. That year, it invited proposals from architectural firms to obtain a new concept for the space.

In partnership with A5 Hospitality, Sid Lee Architecture proposed the project that best met Ivanhoé Cambridge's vision in terms of vibrancy, originality and inclusiveness. Sid Lee Architecture and A5 Hospitality collaborated on the concept, with Sid Lee Architecture contributing the design and A5 Hospitality the customer and culinary experience.

"This project reflects our desire to make our properties inviting and inclusive, while continuing to enhance downtown Montreal's experiential offering. It's a major initiative by Ivanhoé Cambridge to revitalize downtown Montreal by promoting Place Ville Marie as a place for both business and pleasure. After successful initiatives such as The Ring and the program of events presented on Esplanade PVM, we're proud of this new project, which allows us to keep offering refreshingly new experiences!'' – Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Offices, Quebec, Ivanhoé Cambridge.

The three floors, scheduled to open this summer, will welcome downtown workers, the general public and tourists from morning to night. Between heaven and earth on the 45th and 46th floors, Hiatus will become an iconic Montreal venue, including a component for the business community, with a café during the daytime and a wine bar in the evening, and on the upper floor a restaurant and three private rooms. As for the 44th floor, it will see the addition of the Rose Orange terrace adjacent to Les Enfants Terribles. This project rounds out PVM's offering, with the goal of attracting daytime and evening clienteles to the downtwon core seven days of the week.

Together, Place Ville Marie, the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel, the Montreal Eaton Centre and Place Montréal Trust comprise Nouveau Centre, Ivanhoé Cambridge's initiative to revitalize downtown Montreal by unifying its flagship properties and giving them new life. At these experiential destinations, Montrealers and visitors will find a unified, trendy offering of dining, culture and events.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view generating long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in 1,500 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$77 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2022, and is a real estate subsidiary of CDPQ (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

SOURCE Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.

For further information: Ivanhoé Cambridge: Media line: +1 866-456-3342, [email protected]