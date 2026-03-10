QUEBEC CITY, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Professor Wassim Bouachir, Canada Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence for Suicide Prevention at Université TÉLUQ, has had his work accepted for the prestigious International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR).

As one of the first international conferences on AI and among the top worldwide in all disciplines in terms of scientific impact, ICLR is known for its rigorous evaluation process and extremely low acceptance rate. Being accepted to the conference is a mark of distinction reserved for the most innovative scientific contributions in AI.

Professor Wassim Bouachir, Canada Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence for Suicide Prevention at Université TÉLUQ (CNW Group/Université TÉLUQ)

This publication marks the first appearance for a research team from Université TÉLUQ at ICLR and is an important step in the development of artificial intelligence at Université TÉLUQ and within the Université du Québec network.

Toward more emotionally sensitive human-machine interactions

Professor Bouachir's team has developed an artificial intelligence model capable of analyzing the emotional cues in voices, making it possible to better understand situations of psychological distress. The model is designed to automatically analyze voice conversations in order to improve support for vulnerable people.

Tests have shown that this approach has potential for supporting mental health interventions. More broadly, this research opens the door to new forms of human-machine interactions that are more sensitive to emotions, in contexts ranging from remote psychological support to other services where consideration of an individual's emotional state is critical.

"This research shows the importance of incorporating emotional cues extracted from voice signal into of artificial intelligence systems, going beyond the words that are spoken. It paves the way for more emotionally sensitive human-machine interactions, with applications ranging from mental health to other digital services where people's emotional state really matters," said Professor Bouachir.

International recognition in a highly competitive environment

ICLR uses a particularly rigorous "double blind" evaluation process, whereby articles are reviewed anonymously by several reviewers, who assign scores and provide detailed reviews. A discussion period between authors and reviewers is then held on the OpenReview platform, where the discussions, which are public but anonymous, are available to the scientific community.

The next ICLR will be held in April 2026 in Brazil, bringing together the world's leading players in artificial intelligence.

Unlike other disciplines, major advances in computer science and artificial intelligence are mainly published in international conference proceedings rather than in traditional journals. This gives conferences like ICLR a status of excellence comparable to that of the most prestigious scientific journals.

Outstanding performance for a university specializing in distance learning

Conferences of this scale are generally dominated by large global players in artificial intelligence from industry and major universities with very powerful computing infrastructures.

The model presented to ICLR was developed on the Université TÉLUQ infrastructure, which demonstrates that a distance learning university is able to produce cutting-edge research with finite resources.

The article is authored by Alaa Nfissi and Professor Bouachir, both members of the Canada Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence for Suicide Prevention at Université TÉLUQ, in collaboration with Professor Nizar Bouguila (Concordia University) and Professor Brian Mishara (UQAM).

Scientific and institutional impact

"We are extremely proud to see Professor Bouachir's work recognized worldwide," said Marc-André Carle, Director of Education and Research at Université TÉLUQ. "This publication demonstrates our university's ability to produce cutting-edge research, even in disciplines where technical resources are traditionally concentrated in large university and industrial laboratories."

The presence of the name "Université TÉLUQ" in the ICLR proceedings is an exceptional recognition in and of itself, signifying inclusion in a small and highly competitive scientific circle.

The results of this research are already publicly available, including the source code of the artificial intelligence model developed. This open dissemination allows the scientific community to reuse and adapt this work in future research and to integrate it into human-machine interaction systems where the consideration of emotions plays an important role.

Link to the publication: https://openreview.net/pdf?id=uZGEEL20mU

UNIVERSITÉ TÉLUQ

Part of the Université du Québec network created in 1972, Université TÉLUQ is the only French-language university in North America dedicated entirely to distance education. A pioneer and leader in remote learning, it offers more than 140 programs and 530 courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels. By making knowledge accessible, Université TÉLUQ enables over 20,000 people each year to combine university studies with their personal and professional projects.

Follow us

www.twitter.com/teluq

www.teluq.ca/facebook

SOURCE Université TÉLUQ

Source: Catherine Lévesque, Communications and Marketing Advisor, Communications and Student Recruitment, 418-657-2747, ext. 5047, [email protected]