QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Université TÉLUQ has joined in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross to offer innovative new online training that is asynchronous and interactive. Psychotherapists and other health professionals who take this new training course will be better equipped to help patients deal with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), an affliction that impacts about 8% of adults in Canada.

"The Red Cross is delighted to have contributed to the funding of this vitally important project in collaboration with Université TÉLUQ. The goal is to strengthen the skills of professionals who support people with post-traumatic stress disorder," said Red Cross Quebec division vice president Pascal Mathieu. "The initiative truly shows the value of cross-sectoral collaboration."

Meeting the needs of stakeholders

Developed in consultation with PTSD clinicians and specialists and following an in-depth review of the scientific literature, this training course offers a rigorous, flexible, and immediately applicable approach.

It is based on CBT-T (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Trauma) best-practice exercises and techniques and is available online 24/7 for a fee. Caregivers can learn at their own pace, wherever and whenever it's convenient for them.

"With this new offering, our continuing education and customized learning centre has furthered its mission to develop high-quality training that is adapted to the needs of today's professionals and readily available. Through this partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, we are equipping psychologists, paramedics, nurses, and others to better support people who are dealing with PTSD," said Marie-Josée Patoine, director of Université TÉLUQ's Centre de formation continue et sur mesure.

Structured, immersive content

The course has 10 modules to be completed online and asynchronously. Total course time is approximately 24 hours. Each module is based on clinical cases and includes interactive activities, hands-on exercises, downloadable documents, summaries, scored tests, and additional resources.

The educational objectives are threefold:

Sharing knowledge (video vignettes, readings, presentations)

Developing clinical skills (session observation, scenarios)

Getting people to think about their own practice

Professional recognition

The training is recognized by the Ordre des psychologues du Québec and is eligible for continuing education credits, thus meeting the professional obligations of psychologists and psychotherapists.

Input from practitioner specialists

The training was primarily put together by Professor Suzie Bond, aided by Professor Béatrice Pudelko and education scientist Louis Audet, all from Université TÉLUQ. Other experts, including Geneviève Belleville (Université Laval), Steve Geoffrion (Université de Montréal), Joane Labrecque (Université du Québec à Montréal), Lydia Gamache (Université Laval) and Jyoti Rani (McGill University Health Centre), also contributed to ensuring scientific and clinical quality.

"We wanted to create an immersive training tool that puts professionals in real-life situations. It allows them to experiment, think, and learn actively, while bridging the gap between knowledge and practice," explained Suzie Bond. "Thanks to its scientifically validated content adapted to the realities in the field, it is both scientifically rigorous and of immediate practical use to stakeholders who work with survivors."

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement--which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies--the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need, and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

UNIVERSITÉ TÉLUQ

Université TÉLUQ is part of the Université du Québec network created in 1972 and is the only French-language university in North America dedicated entirely to distance education. A pioneer and leader in this mode of training, it offers more than 140 programs and 530 courses at the undergraduate, graduate and graduate levels. By putting knowledge within easy reach, TÉLUQ University enables some 20,000 people each year to combine university studies with their personal and professional pursuits.

