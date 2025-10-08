MAJIQ Unveils Ether: A Next-Gen, Small-Footprint MES

Officially released at EMUG 2025, the lightweight, web-based MES features seamless ERP integration and an intuitive UX built for an evolving workforce

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - MAJIQ, a leading provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for the pulp and paper industry and part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), today unveiled its next-generation platform-- MAJIQ Ether -- a small footprint MES purpose built for the global pulp and paper industry, marking an exciting new chapter in MES innovation.

This modern, web-based MES platform is purpose-built for pulp and paper manufacturers--combining a lightweight architecture with an intuitive user interface (UI) and seamless integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Designed to manage manufacturing execution and quality, Ether delivers the critical layer of intelligence between enterprise systems and the production floor.

"Ether isn't just a new product--it's a continuation of our 40+ year commitment to the pulp and paper industry," said David Pawelke, COO at MAJIQ. "We were proud to unveil it first at our users conference, surrounded by the customers who helped shape our platform and our approach. We continue to be at the forefront of what our industry needs--whether it's a smaller MES footprint , a modern UX for a changing workforce, or integration that makes it easier to meet evolving ERP requirements. We listen, innovate, and adapt."

Key Features

Guided by real-world feedback from mill operators and IT leaders, Ether introduces a targeted set of features optimized for the pulp and paper industry:

Purpose-built for pulp and paper – Designed specifically for customers who need a small-footprint MES to manage manufacturing execution and quality in the pulp and paper industry.

– Designed specifically for customers who need a small-footprint MES to manage manufacturing execution and quality in the pulp and paper industry. Proven integration with enterprise ERP systems, including SAP S/4HANA – Built on modern integration tools, including web services and OData.

– Built on modern integration tools, including web services and OData. Intuitive, configurable UI – Easy to train new users, with configurable layouts that provide high visibility for SAP properties.

– Easy to train new users, with configurable layouts that provide high visibility for SAP properties. Robust machine connectivity – Standard integrations to production equipment that are both reliable and easy to troubleshoot.

– Standard integrations to production equipment that are both reliable and easy to troubleshoot. Flexible deployment – Supports SaaS cloud implementations or on-premise setups, including multi-mill operations within a single integration.

– Supports SaaS cloud implementations or on-premise setups, including multi-mill operations within a single integration. Lightweight, secure architecture – Web-based application secured with OpenID Connect, optimized for minimal infrastructure requirements.

Behind the Design

Ether was created to meet the needs of large pulp and paper producers already running established ERP platforms. While enterprise ERPs manage order processing and logistics well, they often fall short on the production floor--where quality, safety, and yield depend on industry-specific processes. That leaves manufacturers facing a difficult choice: build a custom MES that's risky and resource-intensive, or settle for a generic system that lacks deep domain expertise. Ether closes that gap with an agile, small-footprint solution that's purpose-built for pulp and paper.

"Today's mills need tools designed around operators and roles, with integration that fits seamlessly into the ERP environments they already rely on," added Pawelke. "That's what Ether delivers. We're meeting customers at the most critical point--the production floor--and building what they need to succeed next."

Ether is now available, with future updates planned to support process data integration and AI-driven capabilities. To learn more, visit www.majiq.com/ether.

About MAJIQ

MAJIQ delivers the most trusted and proven MES software for the pulp and paper industry, helping global manufacturers streamline roll, bale, and sheet operations. With 40+ years of expertise, MAJIQ ensures on-time, on-budget implementations backed by personalized customer support at every step. As part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU)--a global leader serving 125,000+ customers across 45+ countries--MAJIQ combines deep industry expertise with world-class resources to drive lasting success. Learn more at www.majiq.com.

SOURCE MAJIQ Inc.

For more information, please contact: David Pawelke at [email protected] or call us at +1-425-881-7100