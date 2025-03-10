MAJIQ Names Martin Allard as Vice President of Operations

REDMOND, Wash., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - MAJIQ, a leading provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for the pulp and paper industry and a part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), is pleased to announce the promotion of Martin Allard to Vice President of Operations.

As VP of Operations, Martin will lead MAJIQ's project and IT groups, focusing on strengthening internal operations, improving coordination, and developing customer-driven solutions that align with the company's long-term growth.

"Martin's nearly 30-year journey with MAJIQ is a testament to his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to our customers," said David Pawelke, Chief Operating Officer at MAJIQ. "From his start as a software engineer to his role as Director of Professional Services, he has played a pivotal role in shaping our organization. As he steps into this new role, I have no doubt he will continue to strengthen our teams, drive results, and foster even greater value for our customers."

Martin began his career at MAJIQ in 1995 as a software engineer, where he played a pivotal role in developing the company's niche order-to-cash application. He has taken on increasingly senior roles, including Senior Project Manager and Director of Professional Services. In these capacities, Martin has successfully led some of the company's largest and most complex initiatives, including the global deployment of MAJIQ Elixir software—a flagship solution that continues to set industry benchmarks.

In addition to his tenure at MAJIQ, Martin worked closely with Perseus Corporate IT, gaining valuable experience in cross-functional collaboration and process improvement. With this promotion, Martin joins a leadership team that collectively brings over 135 years of pulp and paper expertise.

About MAJIQ

MAJIQ delivers the most trusted and proven MES software for the pulp and paper industry, helping global manufacturers streamline roll, bale, and sheet operations. With 40+ years of expertise, MAJIQ ensures on-time, on-budget implementations backed by personalized customer support at every step. As part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU)—a global leader serving 125,000+ customers across 45+ countries—MAJIQ combines deep industry expertise with world-class resources to drive lasting success. Learn more at www.majiq.com.

SOURCE MAJIQ Inc.

For more information, please contact: David Pawelke, Chief Operating Officer, +1 425-881-7100, [email protected]