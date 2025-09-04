MAJIQ to Unveil Next-Generation MES Platform at EMUG 2025

Annual users conference features major product launch and "Future-Proofing Pulp and Paper" theme

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MAJIQ, a leading provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for the pulp and paper industry and a part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), is excited to announce its upcoming 2025 Elixir MAJIQ Users Conference (EMUG)—highlighted by the debut of its next-generation MES platform.

EMUG 2025 will take place October 6-9, 2025, just minutes from MAJIQ's headquarters in Redmond, WA.

"We're excited to bring our users together for what will be our most exciting EMUG yet, and we couldn't think of a better place to reveal our next-generation MES," said David Pawelke, COO at MAJIQ. "Our new platform represents a continuation of MAJIQ's commitment to innovation and leadership in pulp and paper. We're listening closely to our customers, keeping a pulse on their challenges, and shaping a solution that's ready for the future."

Unveiling of Revolutionary MES Platform

Conference attendees will have a first look at the new platform, which builds on the best practices and strengths of Elixir MES to deliver an agile, web-based application that is easy to adopt, integrate, onboard, and use.

Key highlights include a small-footprint architecture for seamless enterprise resource planning (ERP) integration, cloud-ready design, and a visually dynamic user interface. The breadth of the product's capabilities, along with its official name, will be released during EMUG 2025.

The Most Comprehensive MAJIQ User Conference Yet

In addition to the new product release, EMUG 2025 will feature 45+ sessions curated for pulp and paper industry professionals and executives across IT, business, manufacturing, operations, supply chain, logistics, and more.

This year's expanded programming includes executive industry panels, hands-on tech labs, professional development recognition, and curated breakout sessions.

Event Explores the "Future-Proofing Pulp & Paper"

The focus of EMUG 2025 is the "Future-Proofing Pulp & Paper: Bridging Generations, Building Customer Success." Attendees will explore how modern tools and cross-generational collaboration can drive a resilient, customer-centric future for pulp and paper manufacturing.

"This year's theme, including our new product release, addresses a critical moment for pulp and paper manufacturing," added David Pawelke. "The changing workforce is disrupting traditional knowledge transfer, while the industry also faces pressure to adopt more flexible, integrated systems. Businesses need tools and strategies that can evolve with these new demands."

Along with insightful sessions, the conference provides a unique opportunity for MAJIQ Elixir MES users to connect directly with system designers and network with industry professionals. Attendees can contribute ideas, learn advanced techniques, and provide feedback that directly impacts their MES technology's future development.

Registration is open at https://www.majiq.com/events/emug/

About MAJIQ

MAJIQ delivers the most trusted and proven MES software for the pulp and paper industry, helping global manufacturers streamline roll, bale, and sheet operations. With 40+ years of expertise, MAJIQ ensures on-time, on-budget implementations backed by personalized customer support at every step. As part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU)—a global leader serving 125,000+ customers across 45+ countries—MAJIQ combines deep industry expertise with world-class resources to drive lasting success. Learn more at www.majiq.com.

