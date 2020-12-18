Maitri Health Technologies to Split Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri" or the "Company") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced that it will undertake a forward share split (the "Share Split") on the basis of one additional common share for every one common share currently outstanding.

The record date for the Share Split will be the close of business on December 30, 2020. The Company's common shares will begin trading on a post-Share Split basis, under the existing ticker symbol, effective at the open of markets on December 29, 2020.

The Share Split is being conducted on a push-out basis. DRS statements for the additional shares resulting from the Share Split will be mailed to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2020 by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Share Split, and there is no change to the Company's CUSIP and ISIN in connection with the Share Split. Following completion of the Share Split, the Company will have approximately 33,660,590 common shares outstanding.

About Maitri Health

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE:MTEC) (FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. https://maitrihealth.ca/

"Andrew Morton"

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 288-4431

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: [email protected]