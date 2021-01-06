Maitri Health Technologies Launches International Expansion

Integrated personal protective equipment (PPE) supplier and technology platform establishing a dedicated sales team for Mexico, U.K.;

Signals extension of North American business to Latin American and European markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) ("Maitri"), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced the expansion of its business to the Latin American and European markets, with the establishment of a dedicated sales team for Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Maitri offers a comprehensive suite of personal protective equipment (PPE), including 3D family of certified surgical masks, patent-pending face shields, disinfectants and sanitizers – all integrated with testing and technology to help track, trace and enable safer workplaces and communities.

"Expanding our business internationally is the natural progression of our strategy," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "Focusing on Mexico and the U.K. allows us to establish beachheads for long-term expansion into Latin America and Europe. In the short-term, those two countries are among those most in need of immediate help to protect their people and communities from the spread of COVID-19."

Maitri's unique business model comes from its onshore development and manufacturing of PPE in North America. Maitri's vision is to export this model internationally, by licensing or building domestic manufacturing and supply logistics throughout the Americas and across the globe.

"We see Mexico and the U.K. participating in this domestic manufacturing model and acting as initial hubs to supply their respective regions with locally produced PPE and technology," said Morton. "We're committed to finding innovative ways to ensure a reliable, stable supply to organizations and countries who need healthcare equipment today and in the future."

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE:MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. https://maitrihealth.ca/

"Andrew Morton"

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 288-4431

For more information: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Maitri believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Maitri Health Technologies Corp.

For further information: [email protected]