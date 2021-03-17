Maitri Health Technologies Announces Health Canada Approval of Domestically Manufactured N95 Masks

Maitri's N95 masks, manufactured in Port Coquitlam, B.C. through an exclusive partnership with INNO Lifecare, were approved by Health Canada in March.

"Maitri is delivering what governments and organizations across Canada have sorely needed and requested since the beginning of the pandemic – a domestically manufactured and certified N95 mask," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri.

"Only a handful of Canadian companies have been approved to build and sell N95 masks here and we've immediately added this lifesaving PPE to our healthcare security platform."

Demand for N95 masks has exceeded the supply globally and in Canada news reports have highlighted how healthcare workers and businesses were shortchanged on international orders, or worse, shipped counterfeit or uncertified N95 masks that put people at greater risk of exposure and illness.

Maitri's N95 masks are a form-cut, cup mask that provides a tight seal to the face yet is comfortable to wear.

"Medical personnel and frontline workers will remain in harm's way for the foreseeable future, for the current and other healthcare crises," said Morton. "We also expect ongoing demand from healthcare facilities, factories and workplaces where personal safety remains the top priority. By supplying domestically manufactured N95 masks, we can offer Canadian governments and businesses peace of mind about the source, quality and timely delivery of critical PPE."

N95 masks join certified surgical masks, face shields, disinfectants and sanitizers that make up Maitri's comprehensive suite of PPE. Maitri's unique healthcare supply security platform combines PPE with an integrated, seamless digital solution. Maitri helps organizations manage and monitor PPE and people by tracking vaccinations, activities, inventories and more – all with the goal of keeping people safer and businesses and economies running.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform.

On behalf of the board of directors,

MAITRI HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

