Maitri Health Technologies Adds Highly Sensitive, Accurate COVID-19 PCR Test to Healthcare Equipment Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement to offer a highly sensitive and accurate COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") test as part of its comprehensive offering of personal protective equipment ("PPE") and technology.

Maitri has partnered with DiaCarta, Inc. ("DiaCarta"), a California-based precision molecular diagnostics company with a global reputation in genomics and oncology testing. DiaCarta leveraged its diagnostic expertise to develop QuantiVirus, now certified in multiple countries and continents around the world.

In a recent report on US FDA, EUA approved tests the DiaCarta PCR test kits were ranked among the most effective(1). "The high quality and sensitivity of the DiaCarta's PCR test kits, which are verified by third-party clinical evaluations, is what attracted us to them," said Andrew Morton, CEO. "Companies and healthcare officials can better protect their employees and communities if they have timely, accurate visibility about who has COVID-19 virus. The QuantiVirus test kits are easy to administer and the results are available in hours, not days, with commonly available lab equipment. We've come to learn that testing is critical for businesses and communities to help keep their people safer and healthier."

Maitri's partnership with DiaCarta includes an international distribution agreement, currently in Mexico and Canada. With US FDA, EUA and Mexican Cofepris authorizations in place, DiaCarta is currently under evaluation with Health Canada for approval.

The COVID-19 PCR test kits join Maitri's extensive suite of PPE. 3D masks, patent-pending face shields, sanitizers and disinfectants – all integrated and supported by technology for improved tracking and tracing – help provide safer, more protected workplaces and communities.

