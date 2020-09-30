Maitri Health Announces World-Class Board of Directors, Strategic Advisors and Management Team to Drive Leadership in Healthcare Supply Security

Industry leaders in healthcare, logistics and innovation will power the Canadian start-up as it scales to source, build and deliver a stable supply of PPE, testing and technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Maitri Health today proudly announced the global expertise and management team that will drive the start-up company's unique healthcare supply platform and technology solutions.

"We have assembled an all-star team of leaders and innovators," said Andrew Morton, CEO, Maitri Health. "Our new board of directors and strategic advisors bring deep experience in healthcare, public sector, logistics and supply chain, technology, capital markets and more. We couldn't be happier. Maitri's expanded team includes a former Canadian Minister of Health, one of the world's foremost specialists in infectious diseases, and a globally recognized researcher and innovator in healthcare supply systems."

"Our team brings integrity, invaluable skills and future-forward vision to help drive our mission of building a global platform. The quality of people we've attracted is also a testament to our business model and their confidence in our success," said Morton.

Maitri's unique business model provides a comprehensive offering of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and technology – all manufactured and developed onshore. The Maitri platform will ensure a reliable, stable supply to countries and organizations that are increasingly struggling to meet the challenges of global health crises.

Board of Directors

Sav DiPasquale, Board Chair

Mr. DiPasquale is a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and transportation industries, and is currently President of the Canadian Pharmaceutical Distribution Network ("CPDN"). At CPDN, Mr. DiPasquale is responsible for overall operations, including the development and implementation of strategies to grow the organization's membership and extend its unique service offering.

Previously Mr. DiPasquale spent nearly 17 years at Glaxo Smith Kline in various senior positions, including VP Business Development and CIO.

Tony Clement, Director

Mr. Clement is a former Canadian federal politician and former Member of Parliament. Mr. Clement served in senior roles in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Cabinet for nearly a decade, as Health Minister, Industry Minister and President of the Treasury Board.

As a business entrepreneur, he has also led information technology companies, and served on the board of directors on information technology and health care companies, having provided strategic advice both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Solomon (Sam) Pillersdorf, Director

Dr. Pillersdorf has been involved in the mining sector for more than 10 years, including funding start-up mining companies and sourcing and funding resource claims. Dr. Pillersdorf was Head of Rheumatology Outpatients and Head of Rheumatology training at the McMaster University Medical Center.

Gavin Cooper, Director

Mr. Cooper is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in all aspects of corporate and financial management. For the past 35 years, Mr. Cooper has been providing strategic and financial advice and corporate administration services. He has held senior positions with a number of public and private companies with local and international operations.

Andrew Morton, CEO and Director

Mr. Morton is a seasoned global technology executive with a track record of successfully building and running innovative companies. Mr. Morton was SVP Global Sales for Zodiac Interactive, a private equity held software company focused on advanced software for Tier 1 Cable and Telecom providers. He headed up Broadband TV for Entone where he launched successful operations on multiple continents. Entone was acquired by Amino Communications (LON: AMO) where he served for several years post transaction on the senior executive team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Morton co-launched global operations for Comtrend Corporation, a leader in telecom hardware and software.

Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. James Shepherd, Strategic Advisor

Dr. Shepherd is one of the world's foremost experts in infectious diseases. An associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Shepherd's global experience include his work as a special advisor to the World Health Organization. His recent history includes advising the Government of India on tuberculosis control, directing a research program in TB and HIV for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Botswana, and assisting the University of Maryland start a large AIDS treatment program in Nigeria.

Dr. Anne Snowdon, Strategic Advisor

Dr. Snowdon is a leader in health system innovation and transformation and global supply chain infrastructure in healthcare. She is currently Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and Chair of the World Health Innovation Network (WIN), at the University of Windsor, Odette School of Business.

With a PhD in Nursing from the University of Michigan, Dr. Snowdon currently leads a global network, SCAN Health, to disseminate new knowledge and enable cross jurisdiction learning to accelerate supply chain transformation across global health systems.

Dr. Snowdon has published more than 140 research articles, papers and cases, has received more than $22 million in research funding, holds patents, and has commercialized a highly successful booster seat product for children traveling in vehicles.

Sashko Despotovski, Strategic Advisor

Mr. Despotovski is a seasoned investment banker and an active investor in both private and public companies. He is a Canadian national living in the Nordics, with international corporate finance experience in the healthcare, energy, real estate, and technology sectors, as well as a former PwC M&A director.

Mr. Despotovski has held posts within several funds and hedge funds in the investment banking capacity in USA and Canadian markets, as well as on the operational side as management and as a director for a number of companies. Mr. Despotovski holds advisory board seats at several international companies and is currently managing director of Hinna Park Capital in Norway.

Jodi Butts, Strategic Advisor

A lawyer by trade and an entrepreneur at heart, Ms. Butts is a healthcare executive with a strong track record in driving positive change and growth within leading organizations. Previously, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Rise Asset Development and Senior Vice-President of Operations and Redevelopment at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Ms. Butts brings significant governance experience as she currently serves as an independent director at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and Aphria Inc., is a member of Dot Health Inc. board of directors and has held the Chair role on several Boards. She also holds several Board Advisory roles including with Bayshore Home Healthcare and the World Health Innovation Network at the University of Windsor.

Management Team

Marlis Yassin, Chief Commercial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Ms. Yassin is a CPA, CA with more than 15 years experience working with publicly listed companies. She has held finance management positions at various public companies, including an international industrial products company and mid-tier mining companies. Ms. Yassin gained extensive experience through her client engagements at Deloitte providing reporting, advisory and assurance services to publicly traded companies, primarily in the natural resources sector.

About Maitri Health

Maitri Health is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our vision is to enhance quality of life with reliable, quality healthcare solutions, from PPE to testing to innovative technology. Our onshore manufacturing and supply chain system helps keep economies running and supports a stronger, safer society. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

