Maisons Vivalto acquires the Manoir Saint-Joseph residence

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Maisons Vivalto, a group specializing in the provision of medicalized residences for the elderly, is proud to announce the acquisition of Manoir Saint-Joseph, a seniors' residence located in the Ahuntsic district of Montreal. This transaction is part of an active development strategy by Maisons Vivalto to strengthen the continuum of care offered in its two other facilities, the Floralies Lachine and Floralies LaSalle residences. Maisons Vivalto's ambition, mainly through acquisitions, is to expand its service offering throughout the greater Montreal area, with a focus on intermediate resources and private light or intermediate care for seniors.

Maisons Vivalto provides a complete range of care (light services, intermediate resources and CHSLD). To the more than 500 beds offered by the Floralies Lachine and LaSalle Residences are now added more than 130 beds in private rooms with private adapted bathrooms are added. Nearly 60% of Manoir Saint-Joseph's beds are dedicated to intermediate resources (IR) in long-term partnership with the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'île-de-Montréal (NIM), and 40% are destined for a self-financed private clientele requiring lighter care.

The acquisition of Manoir Saint-Joseph, a facility known for the very high quality of its services in a safe and comfortable environment, was a natural choice for Maisons Vivalto. The excellence of the team and care provided at the Manoir perfectly reflect its ambition to provide services of the highest standards. The Maisons Vivalto team prioritized the internal promotion of key people in the transition program's implementation with the vendor-operators to minimize the impact of the change of ownership on the residents, their loved ones, our employees and our new partner, the CIUSSS of NIM.

Maisons Vivalto is primarily owned by two families, the French Groupe Vivalto and All Brain Services, as well as their strategic partner Crédit Mutuel Equity. Maisons Vivalto would like to thank the consulting firm KRB and the accounting and financial team of Mazars for their efficient support in this transaction. Maisons Vivalto would also like to acknowledge the excellent spirit that has prevailed at Le Manoir for more than ten years, and thank the vendor-operators, Claire Labelle in operations and Gilles Pontbriand in administration, as well as all the employees who participated in this transaction.

SOURCE Maisons Vivalto

For further information: Visit www.maisonsvivalto.ca or contact Benoit Lellouche, CEO of Maisons Vivalto by email at [email protected] or by phone at 514-758-6983.