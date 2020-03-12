Mainstreet Equity Corp held Annual Shareholder Meeting on March 12, 2020
Mar 12, 2020, 20:23 ET
CALGARY, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Mainstreet Equity Corp. ("Mainstreet" or the "Corporation") (TSX:MEQ) is pleased to announce the results of the annual meeting of shareholders held on March 12, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The meeting had a very strong shareholder turnout with holders of approximately 90% of the issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy.
Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon, Joseph Amantea, Richard Grimaldi, Karanveer Dhillon, John Irwin and Ron Anderson were re-elected to the board of directors of the Corporation for the upcoming year as follows:
|
Outcome of the Vote
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Withheld
|
%
|
Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon
|
Elected
|
7,206,479
|
85.49
|
1,223,610
|
14.51
|
Joseph Amantea
|
Elected
|
6,991,228
|
82.93
|
1,438,861
|
17.07
|
Richard Grimaldi
|
Elected
|
7,902,978
|
93.75
|
527,111
|
6.25
|
Karanveer Dhillon
|
Elected
|
7,518,320
|
89.18
|
911,769
|
10.82
|
John Irwin
|
Elected
|
8,429,089
|
99.99
|
1,000
|
0.01
|
Ron Anderson
|
Elected
|
8,314,461
|
98.63
|
115,628
|
1.37
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditor.
Details in respect of all of the resolutions approved at the annual meeting of shareholders may be found in the management information circular prepared in connection with the meeting dated February 7, 2020 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Mainstreet
Mainstreet is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented real estate corporation focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and asset and property management of mid-market apartment buildings. The Corporation currently owns and operates residential rental units, including apartments and townhouses, in the B.C. Lower Mainland, Airdrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina.
Mainstreet's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEQ". There are currently 9,381,730 common shares outstanding.
