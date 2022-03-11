Mainstreet Equity Corp. held Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting on March 10, 2022

Mainstreet Equity Corporation

Mar 11, 2022, 07:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Mainstreet Equity Corp. ("Mainstreet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEQ) is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 10, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting had a very strong shareholder turnout with holders of approximately 86% of the issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy.

Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon, Joseph Amantea, Ron Anderson, Karanveer Dhillon, Richard Grimaldi and John Irwin were re-elected to the board of directors of the Corporation for the upcoming year as follows:

Outcome of the
Vote

Votes For

%

Withheld

%

Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon

Elected

6,917,055

86.33

1,095,675

13.67

Joseph Amantea

Elected

7,110,876

88.74

901,854

11.26

Ron Anderson

Elected

7,432,221

92.76

580,509

7.24

Karanveer Dhillon

Elected

7,167,478

89.45

845,252

10.55

Richard Grimaldi

Elected

7,368,354

91.96

644,376

8.04

John Irwin

Elected

7,782,671

97.13

230,059

2.87

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditor.

In addition, the renewal and amendment of the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan was approved with 54.30% in favour and 45.70% against after excluding shares held by Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon, who is considered a Grandfathered Person for purposes of the Shareholder Rights Plan.

Details in respect of all of the resolutions approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders may be found in the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the meeting dated February 4, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mainstreet

Mainstreet is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented real estate corporation focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and asset and property management of quality, affordable mid-market apartments. Since listing on the TSX in 2000, Mainstreet has grown its portfolio from 1,370 units with appraised value of $90 million to 15,737 year-to-date units with appraised value of approximately $2.6 billion with minimal equity dilution. During Covid, the Corporation has expanded its portfolio, acquiring $317 million in new assets and refinanced $618 million (raised $464 million) in low-cost capital at an average rate of 2.13%. In 2021, Mainstreet expanded beyond its core markets of Saskatchewan, Alberta and BC lower mainland into Winnipeg, Vancouver Island and interior BC. Their growth strategy continues. There are currently 9,345,218 common shares outstanding.

(TSX:MEQ)
https://www.mainst.biz
https://www.sedar.com

For further information: Bob Dhillon, Founder, President & CEO, D: +1 (403) 215-6063, Executive Assistant: +1 (403) 215-6070, 100, 305 10 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0W2 Canada

