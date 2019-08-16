Magnetar Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Invesque Inc.

EVANSTON, IL, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Magnetar Financial LLC ("Magnetar") today announced the filing of an early warning report with respect to the ownership of securities in Invesque Inc. (formerly Mainstreet Health Investments Inc.) ("Invesque") by Magnetar Constellation Master Fund, Ltd, Magnetar Xing He Master Fund Ltd, Magnetar Andromeda Select Master Fund Ltd, Magnetar Constellation Master Fund V Ltd, Magnetar Constellation Fund II, Ltd, Magnetar SC Fund Ltd and Magnetar Structured Credit Fund, LP (collectively, the "Magnetar Funds").

On August 15, 2019, the Magnetar Funds acquired 79,198 common shares of Invesque (the "Common Shares") pursuant to their election to reinvest the full amount of the August 15, 2019 distribution payable on the Common Shares held by the Magnetar Funds pursuant to Invesque's dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"). The 79,198 Common Shares are referred to as the "Acquired Common Shares".

Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Common Shares, Magnetar, together with the Magnetar Funds and one other Magnetar fund in respect of which Magnetar Financial LLC is the investment manager ("Other Magnetar Fund"), owned and exercised control over (i) 13,641,129 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.17% of the outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 7,560,137 class A convertible preferred shares of Invesque (the "Preferred Shares") (2,802,009 Series 1 Preferred Shares, 3,172,086 Series 2 Preferred Shares and 1,586,042 Series 3 Preferred Shares), representing all of the outstanding Preferred Shares of all series. Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Common Shares, assuming the voluntary conversion of all of such 7,560,137 Preferred Shares and taking into account the liquidation preference accretion, Magnetar, together with the Magnetar Funds and the Other Magnetar Fund, would have owned and would have had control over an aggregate of 21,882,231 Common Shares, representing approximately 35.04% of the outstanding Common Shares. The 79,198 Acquired Common Shares represent approximately 0.15% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the acquisition of the Acquired Common Shares, Magnetar, together with the Magnetar Funds and the Other Magnetar Fund, own and exercise control over (i) 13,720,327 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.28% of the outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 7,560,137 Preferred Shares (2,802,009 Series 1 Preferred Shares, 3,172,086 Series 2 Preferred Shares and 1,586,042 Series 3 Preferred Shares), representing all of the outstanding Preferred Shares of all series. Immediately following the acquisition of the Acquired Common Shares, assuming the voluntary conversion of all of such 7,560,137 Preferred Shares and taking into account the liquidation preference accretion, Magnetar, together with the Magnetar Funds and the Other Magnetar Fund, would own and have control over an aggregate of 21,961,429 Common Shares, representing approximately 35.12% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquired Common Shares were issued by Invesque at a price of US$6.79 per Common Share (or approximately C$9.05), representing an aggregate issue price of US$537,754.42 (or approximately C$716,557.76). The Acquired Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and in the future, Magnetar and the Magnetar Funds may discuss with management and/or the board of directors of Invesque business transactions and other opportunities and may further purchase, whether through the DRIP or otherwise, hold, vote, trade, dispose or otherwise deal in the securities of Invesque, in such manner as they deem advisable, depending on market and other conditions.

An early warning report will be filed by Magnetar in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR under Invesque's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from Magnetar upon request at the telephone number below. Invesque's registered office is located at 700 W Georgia Street, 25th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1B3 and its head office is located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2S7. The address of each of the Magnetar Funds is c/o Magnetar Financial LLC, 1603 Orrington Avenue, Suite 1300, Evanston IL 60201 USA.

