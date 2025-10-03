This announcement comes as Magnet concludes the first term of its Advisory Board and enters a new phase of growth and strategic planning. Since its inception, the Advisory Board has played a pivotal role in shaping Magnet's vision to foster inclusive economic growth, strengthen workforce connections, and drive systems change across Canada.

"We are grateful for the dedication and insights of our inaugural Advisory Board members, who have helped guide Magnet through its foundational years," said Mark Patterson, Executive Director of Magnet. "As we look ahead, Jamie and Tiffany bring invaluable expertise and bold leadership that will help chart the course for Magnet's next strategic plans."

Jamie Savage, a recognized leader in talent acquisition and scaling high-growth companies, brings deep experience in organizational leadership, recruitment, and employer engagement. Tiffany Callender, a national voice for inclusive economic development, has dedicated her career to empowering underrepresented communities, supporting entrepreneurs, and building sustainable pathways for growth.

Together with Magnet's continuing Advisory Board members, Jamie Savage and Tiffany Callender will contribute to shaping the organization's next chapter, ensuring its programs, partnerships, and initiatives continue to meet the evolving needs of Canada's workforce.

For more information on Magnet and its work building inclusive and connected labour market solutions, please visit https://magnetnetwork.ca .

About Magnet

Magnet is a Centre of Innovation, housed at Toronto Metropolitan University. Through a twin focus on technology and partnerships, our vision is to build an empowered, effective, and efficient labour market ecosystem. We design digital solutions, curate innovative technology integrations and foster partnerships that enhance connectivity, inclusion, and opportunity across Canada's workforce.

As a trusted voice, Magnet works alongside ecosystem experts on future-of-work challenges to strengthen the systems that support meaningful employment and talent development. We empower our partners, drive adoption of relevant innovation, and validate what works to deliver real impact for Canada's economic future.

