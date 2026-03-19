Magnet welcomes Dr. Cynthia Holmes, Dean of Canada's largest business school, to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Magnet, a centre of innovation at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) focused on the future of work, is proud to welcome Dr. Cynthia Holmes, Dean of the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) at TMU, as its newest Advisory Board member.

Dr. Cynthia Holmes (CNW Group/Magnet)

Dr. Holmes has served as Dean of the TRSM since 2023. The TRSM is home to more than 12,000 students across twelve undergraduate programs and five graduate programs, making it Canada's largest business school. Dr. Holmes earned her PhD in Urban Land Economics from the University of British Columbia and held academic positions at the Schulich School of Business at York University and at Florida State University prior to joining TMU.

"Canada's economic future depends on education and industry working together in new ways to ensure skills across our workforce are aligned with rapidly changing realities," said Mark Patterson, Executive Director of Magnet. "Dr. Holmes' leadership in expanding partnerships between post-secondary and industry and adopting innovative learning styles at the TRSM demonstrates how well she understands this urgency."

The increasingly rapid evolution of technology has also made it essential for Canada to invest in what Magnet terms adaptive human potential--ensuring that workers have the confidence, capability, and leadership to adapt to change and responsibly integrate new technologies in their work. The addition of Dr. Holmes to our Advisory Board will strengthen Magnet's ongoing efforts to help leaders across Canada's workforce development ecosystem develop strategies that emphasize the adaptability and readiness our workforce needs.

Dr. Holmes joins a diverse Advisory Board alongside leaders from policy, business, education, and technology.

For more information on Magnet and its work building inclusive and connected labour market solutions, please visit https://magnetnetwork.ca.

About Magnet

Magnet is a Centre of Innovation, housed at Toronto Metropolitan University. Through a twin focus on technology and partnerships, our vision is to build an empowered, effective, and efficient labour market ecosystem. We design digital solutions, curate innovative technology integrations, and foster partnerships that enhance connectivity, inclusion, and opportunity across Canada's workforce.

As a trusted voice, Magnet works alongside ecosystem experts on future-of-work challenges to strengthen the systems that support meaningful employment and talent development. We empower our partners, drive adoption of relevant innovation, and validate what works to deliver real impact for Canada's economic future.

SOURCE Magnet

Media Contact: Florence Rousseau, Magnet - Director of Marketing & Program Advancement, [email protected]