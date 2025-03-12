MAGICARE SECURES DEAL WITH POINTCLICKCARE TO ENHANCE SENIOR CARE ACROSS CANADA

Magicare enhances senior care with real-time sleep monitoring, vital sign tracking and automated alerts for faster emergency response

KITCHENER, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Magicare has integrated its advanced sleep monitoring system with PointClickCare, a platform used by over 2,600 nursing homes across North America. This integration offers real-time monitoring of vital signs, in-bed and out-of-bed status, and automated alerts to nursing teams, improving senior care by enabling quicker emergency responses and reducing caregiver strain. Magicare is expanding across Canada to meet the growing demand for quality care as the senior population rises.

"Our partnership with PointClickCare is more than just a technological achievement; it's a step toward transforming senior care in Canada," said Wei (Hercules) He, Magicare's founder. "With an aging population and increasing demands on caregivers, this integration provides care teams with real-time insights, allowing them to act swiftly and improve senior's quality of life."

As of 2023, approximately 7.6 million (18.9%) Canadians are aged 65 or older, with seniors projected to make up 23% of the population by 2030, according to Statistics Canada. This demographic shift highlights the need for advancements like Magicare's real-time monitoring system to address the growing healthcare demands. Magicare's technology reduces caregiver burnout, enhances patient safety, and improves outcomes by detecting irregular heart rate patterns and prompting timely interventions.

Supported by Roseview Global Incubator through the Canadian Start-Up Visa (SUV) Program, Magicare reduces operational risks, legal liability, and improves patient outcomes in long-term care facilities, hospitals, and senior care homes. Pilot projects in select nursing homes have shown positive impact,easing the burden on overworked caregivers by providing real-time insights that enhance patient safety, reduce workload, and help prevent life-threatening incidents, such as irregular heart rate patterns at night.

As Canada's aging population grows, technology-driven solutions like Magicare are crucial in shaping the future of senior care bridging gaps in healthcare delivery.

To learn more about Magicare and its integration with PointClickCare, visit https://www.magicare.ca/.

ABOUT MAGICARE

Magicare specializes in smart elderly care services. Utilizing intelligent wearable devices, mobile internet, and IoT technologies, Magicare offers comprehensive smart care solutions for institutional, community, and home-based elderly care, aiding service enterprises in reducing operational risks, improving efficiency, and enhancing brand building.

