Magical 'Window Wonderland,' Toronto's First Augmented Reality Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens This Weekend in the Junction

Window Wonderland is presented in partnership with Buds Collective, a Canadian organization based in Calgary that provides local artists and makers with opportunities, visibility, fair compensation and access to tools and resources, and with Augle, a Canadian-made art and lifestyle mobility platform, that allows users to see an enhanced point-of-view of the world through augmented reality.

Visitors can see the creations 'come to life' by downloading the Augle App and pointing their phone cameras at the large-scale artwork displayed on the windows of ten storefronts to engage with this exciting public art experience outdoors.

"We needed to think outside the box and find new ways to support the Junction community, our local artists and businesses, during the pandemic. With creative thinking and collaboration, we've now turned a challenging circumstance into an incredible outdoor exhibition. Window Wonderland presents an opportunity for us to see the work of our local artists in an entirely new way; large-scale and brought to life on the storefronts of Dundas Street West," said Carol Jolly, Executive Director, The Junction BIA. "Window Wonderland is bringing our eclectic neighbourhood to life and giving families a great reason to get outside this winter. Our goal is to support local artists, shops and businesses during the colder months with a safe and magical experience that all Torontonians will enjoy."

WINDOW WONDERLAND FIRST URBAN ART WALK TO USE AR IN THE CITY OF TORONTO

Window Wonderland visitors will become immersed in local art like never before. By downloading the Augle App and pointing their phone at the artwork displayed in each of the ten large-scale art installations, visitors will see the artwork transform and transport them to a digital world of wonder. Here's how it works:

Local artists paint various scenes on windows along Dundas St. W., inspired by the shops and their owners

Each scene is animated by local animators to align with the painted windows

"Meet at the Pacific Wall Mural" and follow the flags to discover the ten interactive painted windows along Dundas St. W. in the Junction

Using the Augle AR app, visitors point their phones at the art to see an entertaining series of digital animations bringing the window artworks to life!

"I built my installation at Junction Pharmacy to transport the visitors of Window Wonderland into an enchanting snow globe scene, to create the feelings of whimsy and wondrousness that winter and the holidays bring," said Jasmine Pannu, owner of Pasmine Pannu Art Studio. "The Junction is such a beautiful community, and I wanted to include design elements that inspire us to explore and connect."

WINDOW WONDERLAND OFFERS RESIDENTS & VISITORS A NEW WAY TO GET OUTDOORS WHILE SAFE DISTANCING THIS WINTER

Window Wonderland is a safe and family-friendly outdoor public art experience that everyone can enjoy, allowing for social distancing by following Ontario's health and safety guidelines. Window Wonderland is the best way to get outdoors this winter to support our local artists and businesses. Take a walk in Window Wonderland to experience all that the Junction offers, from coffee shops to art galleries and local small retailers.

ABOUT THE JUNCTION BIA

The Junction BIA is a community-driven non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the economic & cultural vitality of The Junction. We provide a beautiful, safe space where the local business community can flourish as part of the robust neighbourhood anchored at Dundas St. West and Keele St., east to Indian Grove, west to Quebec Ave. Building on the area's history as the original commercial strip for the West Toronto railway connection community, the Junction is TORONTO'S FAVOURITE MEETING PLACE.

ABOUT TORONTO INNOVATION FUND

The Junction BIA was selected to receive the City of Toronto's Innovation Fund, which provides the BIA with $25,000 to go towards the Window Wonderland project. The Innovation Fund is a grant that provides funding to BIAs to test innovative and creative solutions to BIA issues and share their findings and results with other BIAs. The program exists to encourage innovation within the BIA model and allow for unique projects to be piloted throughout the city.

For General Inquiries: Carol Jolly, Executive Director, The Junction BIA; Media Contact: Mary Dunne