Magic™ Recognized with 2021 Window + Door Magazine Award

The Magic Window Wall™ wins prestigious award that honours innovation in the window and door industry

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Magic™, the GTA's most trusted brand for windows for over 40 years, was recognized with a 2021 Window + Door Award as the winner in the "Most Innovative Patio, Multi-Slide or Multi-Panel Door" category for its revolutionary Magic Window Wall™. This national award from Window + Door Magazine recognizes the innovations that bring a new or unique approach to the function, design and aesthetics of a patio door, multi-slide, or multi-panel product. The Magic Window Wall™ showcases Magic's™ commitment to designing dynamic and innovative products that drive the North American window and door industry forward.

The award-winning Magic Window Wall™ is a creative solution for residential application, that creates uninterrupted living spaces and allows homeowners to embrace the outdoors like never before. Its unique design provides a beautiful aesthetic that completely transforms any space by unifying the transition between interior and exterior environments. Made by Canadians for Canadians, the Magic Window Wall™ is a true four-season rated product that provides Ontario homeowners with unparalleled energy efficiency.

The system is constructed of glass panels that operate independently of one another so that users can manipulate and customize the Magic Window Wall's™ opening to fit any size. It is the first product of its kind that is specifically designed for Canada's extreme climate, with interlocking panels to ensure an airtight compression seal, making it durable and energy-efficient. The Magic Window Wall™ features built-in retractable solar and thermal blind technology, which has the ability to improve the products energy efficiency by up to 40 per cent.

"Magic™ is a family-owned company with a reputation for creating premium, leading-edge windows and doors that feature over 40+ patents and associated claims," says Sol Goldenberg, President of Magic™. "Our products are carefully crafted to ensure quality, and are loaded with innovative features."

To learn more about Window + Door Magazine's Award winners, visit WindowandDoor.com

For more information on the Magic Window Wall™, please visit MagicWindow.ca/window-wall

About Magic™

Magic™, is an Ontario based designer and manufacturer of revolutionary windows, sliding patio doors, and folding glass wall systems. From its initial inception in 1979, Magic's sole focus has been to develop innovative window and door technology that solves issues associated with traditional window and door design. Magic's portfolio has grown to include crank-less casement window hardware, retractable bug screens, retractable solar shades / thermal blinds, and independently controlled bi-folding door systems. Magic aims to perfect the customer journey by managing every aspect of the purchase process; including sales, installation, and after-market service. Magic has been family owned and operated for over 40 years. For more information about Magic, please visit www.magicwindow.ca

