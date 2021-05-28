Madison's Canadian Sawmill Listings Directory Update *coming soon*

Don't miss out, be the first to take advantage of this pre-publication announcement.

FACILITY TYPE Primary Sawmills CONTACT INFO Sales Managers & Sales Reps FACILITY DETAILS Mill Locations Remanufacturers General Managers Phone & Fax Numbers Wholesalers/Exporters Presidents E-mail Addresses Panel Mills Division Managers Mill Stamp Numbers Shake & Shingle Mills Forestry Consultants Production Figures Pulp & Paper Mills Lumber Transporters Reload Centres

Madison's 2021 Online Canadian Sawmill and Lumber Listings Directory is far more than just a list of names and addresses. It is the most expertly researched and thoroughly cross-referenced directory available on the Canadian forest industry.

Lumber companies can be easily searched and segmented to develop sales and marketing campaigns. Commonly used search criteria include geographic regions (including province and postal code), business function (including sawmills, secondary remanufacturers, wholesalers, importers and exporters, distribution yards), and products handled (including boards, cabinets, crates, doors, flooring, industrial products, millwork, moulding, panel products, plywood, OSB, pallets, and trusses).

Western Spruce-Pine-Fir Hemlock Fir/Larch Eastern Spruce-Pine-Fir Red, Yellow, & White Cedar Hardwoods Douglas Fir Boards Studs Dimension Lumber Shingles & Shakes Mouldings & Trim Specified Lengths Decking Preserved Wood Rough Cuttings & Timbers MSR Lumber Pulp & Paper Products Panel Products Railroad Ties Fingerjoint Stock

Madison's 2021 Online Sawmill Listings Directory shows you who produces what, then puts you in touch with sales managers and key contacts in the Canadian lumber manufacturing and forest products industry.

First published in 1952, Madison's Canadian Sawmill Listings Directory is used by the forest products industry as a resource for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber producers.

Shrewd investors know that the construction framing softwood lumber industry provides a good leading indicator for US housing activity.

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry

For further information: Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266