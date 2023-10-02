MADISON GROUP ANNOUNCES THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED LAUNCH OF BROOKLIN TOWNS IN WHITBY, ONTARIO

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Madison Group , a renowned and innovative real estate developer, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest project, Brooklin Towns, located at the corner of Baldwin St. South and Roybrook Ave in the Brooklin neighbourhood of Whitby, Ontario. This exciting development offers homebuyers a unique opportunity to experience modern living in a vibrant and conveniently located community. Brooklin Towns is an impressive residential development comprising a total of 159 thoughtfully designed homes, spread across two distinct phases. Phase 1, having successfully launched last month, featured 59 two and three-storey townhomes, showcasing a perfect blend of contemporary architecture and comfortable living spaces. Phase 2 will follow with 100 stacked, urban townhomes.

"We are excited to have unveiled Brooklin Towns, a development that represents our commitment to creating dynamic communities that harmoniously blend modern living with unparalleled convenience," said David Singer, Vice President, Low-Rise for Madison Group. "This project is a testament to our dedication to crafting homes that cater to the diverse needs of today's homebuyers."

The town of Whitby has experienced rapid population growth of 26.5% over the past 15 years, outpacing the rest of Ontario ( Town of Whitby Situational Analysis , 2021). Whitby's population is expected to grow by approximately 40% over the next 11 years, demonstrating the growth potential Madison Group recognized in the community with this development. Located in North Whitby, where Highway 407 meets Highway 12, Brooklin, Ontario is a thriving residential hub offering all the modern conveniences with subtle nodes of historic charm. Brooklin Towns marks the beginning of what Madison Group foresees as a long and prosperous future in both the Brooklin and Durham region.

The Brooklin Towns interior space promotes a lifestyle that inspires energy, growth, and future, all of which reflect the Madison Group brand and the Brooklin community. The architecture can be characterized as transitional with a modern look yet nodding to the context of Brooklin Towns' surroundings with low-pitched roofs.

Prospective buyers can expect an exceptional array of amenities located just steps away from their new homes. Some of the key features include:

Essentials: Farm Boy, FreshCo, Scotiabank, LCBO, Beer Store, Shoppers Drug Mart, Starbucks and more.

Farm Boy, FreshCo, Scotiabank, LCBO, Beer Store, Shoppers Drug Mart, Starbucks and more. Parks & Recreation : Brooklin Community Centre and Library, Grass Park, Vipond Skate Park, Luther Vipond Brooklin Memorial Arena, Eldorado Golf Club, and more.

: Brooklin Community Centre and Library, Grass Park, Vipond Skate Park, Memorial Arena, Eldorado Golf Club, and more. Schools & Daycare : Brooklin High School , Brooklin Mill Montessori School, Chris Hadfield Public School , St. Bridget Catholic School , Durham College, Providence Daycare, and more.

: , Brooklin Mill Montessori School, , St. , College, Providence Daycare, and more. Local Food & Drinks: The Goodberry, Brooklin Pub, Bangrak, Tip Top Creamery, Coffee Culture Cafe & Eatery, Cupcake Junkie Bakery and more.

The Goodberry, Brooklin Pub, Bangrak, Tip Top Creamery, Coffee Culture Cafe & Eatery, Cupcake Junkie Bakery and more. Shopping & Leisure: Brooklin Towne Centre, Brooklin General store, Taunton Gardens, and more.

Brooklin Towne Centre, store, Taunton Gardens, and more. Wellness: Thermea Spa, F45 training Brooklin, Modo Yoga, Prima Ballet School, and more.

In addition to its convenient location, Brooklin Towns offers excellent transportation options for its residents. The development is a 55-minute train ride away from Downtown Toronto, making it an accessible commute while giving residents the suburban dream. The project also boasts easy access to Highway 407 in a mere 1-minute drive, ensuring seamless connectivity to the surrounding areas.

Today, Downtown Brooklin is named a designated Heritage Conservation District under the Ontario Heritage Act. Brooklin Heritage Society offers a space for members of the community to engage with the town's history and share memories from the past, something the community both resonated with and grew to enjoy. New to the community, Madison Group recognized the importance in supporting local, an approach they take on with each community by supporting and sponsoring events and local businesses. In Brooklin, Ontario, Madison Group has taken part in a series of special events including Christmas in the Village, Recreation and Parks Month, along with raising funds for Sunrise Developmental Support Services.

Madison Group has evolved from a successful family business into a multi-faceted company that owns, develops, and manages landmark residential and commercial properties. The company is dedicated to creating vibrant, integrated communities rooted in highly desirable locations that elevate the lifestyle of their residents. Developments are brought to life with innovative architecture and thoughtful design, resulting in dynamic destinations including the following projects: Greensborough, Upcountry and Cornell Rouge in Markham, Jefferson Forest in Richmond Hill, Vellore Woods, Legacy, Thornhill Ravines and Real Towns in Vaughan, Frenchman's Bay and NuTowns in Pickering, Briar Hill City Towns, and MILA in Toronto, as well as high-rise projects such as The Madison at Yonge & Eglinton, ZIGG St. Clair West, Nobu Residences Toronto and most recently The Capitol Residences and Alias in Toronto.

Pricing for Brooklin Towns is starting at the Mid-$900's with Towns ranging from 1697 sq.ft. to 2300 sq.ft. For more information please visit: www.brooklintowns.com

ABOUT MADISON GROUP

Toronto-based Madison Group is a widely diversified real estate development company with extensive experience in creating master planned communities, award winning high-rise and low-rise residential projects, and a substantial portfolio of office and commercial properties in Toronto and New York City. Madison Group has been defined by the talent, dedication and passion of its team; focused on setting the standard for value, design and customer satisfaction. For more information visit: www.madisongroup.ca

