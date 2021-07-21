Madison Group Announces The Capitol Residences: A New Era of Inspiration for Toronto's Midtown Village

Located at Yonge and Castlefield, The Capitol Residences will feature 147 suites ranging from 535 to 2,165 sq. ft. and pricing starting in the $900's. The project will pay homage to the theatre's rich history from its 1914 debut to its last curtain call in 1998 before becoming a popular event venue. The theatre was home to spectacular screenings and shows including Annabella, Wings of the Morning, and Jane Eyre. With thoughtful amenities such as a speakeasy-inspired golf simulator and parlour as well as the resident social club, Madison Group will create a grand residence reminiscent of decadent nights out while welcoming a new era of memorable nights in.

"Over the last century, the Capitol Theatre has been a staple in Toronto's entertainment scene and we are honoured to bring new life to this highly historic venue through the launch of its namesake residences," says Josh Zagdanski, Vice President of High Rise at Madison Group. "This boutique project will capture the nostalgic vibrancy of years past while adding a modern take on the original style. Just as The Capitol Theatre once brought joy and entertainment to the city, The Capitol Residences will bring new liveliness to the neighbourhood."

The Capitol Residences Architecture:

Hariri Pontarini Architects & Turner Fleischer Architects have attentively designed a timeless piece of architecture that is eloquent and refined using a palette that ties the building both to the existing context and to the original Capital Theatre facade previously designed by John MacNee Jeffrey. The team selected a warm-coloured, sand-cast brick and light-coloured smooth stone finish for the main body of the building, seamlessly blending old and new. The rising residences will boast extensive private terraces and oversized balconies with remarkable city views.

The tiered levels on the East side will bring in refreshing landscapes to the terraces. Mindfully considering the desire for green space in the bustling neighbourhood, the West side of the property will add new greenspace to the city with the conversion of a parking lot into a 3,700 square metre park, ensuring residents have lots of space in the city to live, work and play.

The Capitol Residences Interiors:

Studio Munge has created an experience characteristic of theatre and film as early as the 1920s. The original art deco marquee and façade compliment an elaborate porte cochère to usher residents into a lobby conducted by The Capitol Concierge. Punctuated with whimsical custom fixtures and plush furnishings, it's a perfect preview for guests waiting to be shown up to their homes. Featuring 10' ceilings and handpicked finishes, every home has the best seat in the house—whether it's a Gallery Suite, Premiere Penthouse, Marquee Suite, or an Orchestra Townhome.

The Capitol Residences Amenities:

24/7 concierge service

Automated parcel storage

Lush public park on the West side expanding over 3,700 square metres

Gym with private workout areas

Golf simulator and parlour

The social club featuring a lounge, dining and servery

Extensive outdoor lounge and dining area - including The Capitol Gardens featuring an intimate greenhouse and private seating areas

A curated kids play area

Pet spa

Residential guest suite

The Capitol Residences will add to Madison Group's impressive portfolio within the Yonge- Eglinton community. For over five decades, the company has invested in the vitality of this neighbourhood through offering residential, office and retail spaces and now, residences at The Capitol—as well as their ART program which inspires locals and visitors with an illuminated walkway designed by muralist David Guinn and lighting designer Drew Billiau, Madison is building a neighbourhood that will flourish for generations to come.

ABOUT MADISON GROUP

For 55 years, Toronto-based Madison Group is a widely diversified real estate development company with extensive experience in creating master-planned communities, award-winning high-rise and low-rise residential projects, and a substantial portfolio of office and commercial properties in Toronto and New York City. Madison Group is defined by the talent, dedication and passion of its team; focused on setting the standard for value, design and customer satisfaction.

www.madisongroup.ca

ABOUT WESTDALE PROPERTIES

For more than 60 years, Westdale has owned, managed, and developed real estate across Canada. Westdale is committed to creating positive experiences for thousands of people who call their buildings home, and for those who work and shop at their properties. This commitment extends to partners, suppliers, and a team of over 200 dedicated employees. With a core business in multifamily residential real estate, Westdale has expanded to include a portfolio of retail, office, and industrial properties. Westdale is also actively involved in a number of significant urban residential developments across the country, including projects in Toronto, Calgary, and Halifax.

www.westdaleproperties.com

