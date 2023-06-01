Made in Canada Solution to ESG Tracking and Reporting

Built from the ground up by Canadians, for Canadian businesses

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - GreenWorks ESG, a Canadian technology startup established in 2019, proudly announces the launch of version 2.0 of their Software as a Service (SaaS) ESG platform. This updated release introduces essential features designed to expedite the onboarding process for companies and significantly enhance the efficiency of their existing ESG programs. With the introduction of the GreenWorks ESG Starter Kit and Report Builder, companies can now seamlessly manage their ESG data and disclosure through a centralized Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting and data management platform, simplifying their operations and facilitating streamlined workflows.

After accumulating four years of experience working with companies of various sizes and industries, GreenWorks ESG has identified common challenges faced by organizations. Specifically, companies struggle with the evolving nature of ESG requirements and the overwhelming task of sourcing, aggregating, and managing data.

"Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the data they currently provide," states Demian Newman, CEO of GreenWorks. "Soon, mandatory ESG disclosures will face rigorous scrutiny for accuracy, similar to financial reports."

To address these challenges, GreenWorks introduces the GreenWorks ESG Starter Kit, a comprehensive turnkey solution that provides companies with instant insight into the most critical ESG topics relevant to their industry. This tool enables companies to swiftly develop an ESG Commitment in a matter of minutes, significantly reducing the timeline and cost associated with this process. The ESG Starter Kit caters not only to small businesses but to companies of all sizes across any industry, aligning with the global ESG framework requirements.

The Report Builder empowers organizations, regardless of their size, to create a wide range of ESG-related reports. From ESG Commitment statements to internal reporting to management and boards, all the way through to a full ESG report. The Report Builder streamlines the manual report generation process. Throughout the entire ESG journey, GreenWorks offers valuable insights into best practices, potential risks, and exposures. The Greenworks platform empowers companies to accurately showcase their exceptional successes while engaging with internal and external stakeholders.

GreenWorks ESG is a Canadian SaaS company dedicated to ESG data management and reporting, specifically tailored to support Canadian industries. Our mission is to simplify companies' data journey, enabling better data in less time. With our team of experts and a dynamic SaaS platform, we assist companies today and adapt to evolving ESG requirements in the future.

