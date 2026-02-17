Made expands the dream team: Meet the AI agents that enable creators to scale their empire

Remi and Lila extend Made's dream team into production and distribution so creators can scale effortlessly

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Made , the AI platform developed by RHEI, is launching its Pro and Plus agent lineup, introducing new agent capabilities for creators and teams ready to scale beyond ideation and community management. As short-form video continues to surge, YouTube says Shorts now average 200 billion daily views , and creators are under constant pressure to turn one piece of content into many, across formats and platforms. The new agents are designed to help creators repurpose content faster and protect what they've made.

For most creators, growth doesn't stall because they run out of ideas. It stalls because of everything that comes after hitting record. Hours go into finding the best moments, cutting clips, and resizing content for every platform to make sure you're always posting. Once content is live, distribution becomes its own layer of work. Reuploads and copyright claims can show up across platforms, and creators often have limited visibility into who is reposting their content.

Made is designed around a new model of work. Made agents act as a specialized intelligent team across the creative workflow. In a landscape where creators face relentless publishing pressure and rising burnout, speed without visibility can mean losing control once content spreads beyond the original channel.

With Plus and Pro, Made expands the platform's agent lineup with new specialists built for the highest-friction parts of scaling content: post-production, distribution, fan management, and strategic growth. Together, these new agents help creators move faster from raw footage to platform-ready output, maintain visibility once content goes live, and scale with more control.

Remi, The Content Producer : Remi serves as Made's video production specialist, transforming raw footage into platform-optimized, shareable content. Remi extracts the most engaging moments from long-form videos and converts them to platform-specific formats, generating social-ready clips.

: Remi serves as Made's video production specialist, transforming raw footage into platform-optimized, shareable content. Remi extracts the most engaging moments from long-form videos and converts them to platform-specific formats, generating social-ready clips. Lila, The Distribution Manager: Lila acts as Made's publishing and rights management expert, designed to maximize its reach across platforms, while protecting the creator's content. Lila provides a straightforward pathway to Made's rights management solutions and helps identify fans who most frequently reupload content. This provides greater control to the creators and media companies while also helping them understand and monetize their fandom.

Made is simple to adopt and built to scale. Core provides the essentials and includes Milo, Made's powerhouse Creative Director, and Zara, Community Manager, Plus adds Remi and Lila, while Pro delivers maximum power. After choosing a tier, creators connect channels and begin collaborating with a skilled agentic team across the creative workflow. As output grows, the team scales with it, without the overhead of hiring, training, or management.

"We're entering an era where creativity isn't limited by talent, but it's limited by time," said Shahrzad Rafati, Founder and CEO of RHEI. "What holds creators back isn't vision; it's the work that piles up after the camera turns off, and the loss of control once content travels across the internet. With Made Plus and Pro, Remi helps turn raw footage into format-ready stories, and Lila helps creators protect what they've made while maximizing revenue. This is how we restore the balance between scale and soul."

Made Core, Plus, and Pro is a product from RHEI, a tech company with over two decades building solutions for creators, artists, and media companies to scale their audiences and revenue. The company works with many of the world's most prominent content creators as well as leading media and music companies like Sony Pictures, Warner Music Group, Paramount Skydance, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, PBS, and more.

Pricing tiers:

Core (Milo, Zara, Amie, Lila) for $29.99/month - best for individual creators building their content foundation

(Milo, Zara, Amie, Lila) for $29.99/month - best for individual creators building their content foundation Plus (Milo, Zara, Remi, Lila, Amie, and Enzo coming soon) for $99.99/month - best for growing creators and small teams producing content at scale

(Milo, Zara, Remi, Lila, Amie, and Enzo coming soon) for $99.99/month - best for growing creators and small teams producing content at scale Pro (Milo, Zara, Remi, Lila, Amie, and Enzo coming soon) with maximum power and usage for $299.99/month - best for established creators and small businesses.

About RHEI:

RHEI is a technology company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact. The company powers the connection between content and audiences across digital platforms, reaching 600 million unique viewers across over 150 countries each month. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RHEI is at the forefront of the Augmented Creativity Era. www.rhei.com

