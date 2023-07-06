MacuHealth and Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. Partner to Revolutionize Ocular Supplement Distribution in Canada

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - MacuHealth, a leading provider of ocular supplements and solutions, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. from Cambridge, Ontario, as its sole distributor in Canada. Clarion, renowned for its commitment to quality healthcare and exceptional track record in distributing top-notch products across Canada, is the perfect ally for MacuHealth.

"We are delighted to unite MacuHealth and Clarion through this exclusive distribution agreement," said Frederic Jouhet, Founder and CEO of MacuHealth. "Canadian patients and Eye Care Professionals deserve nothing but the best when it comes to ocular supplements. This partnership is especially significant considering recent findings by CTV News revealed that nearly 64% of such products fail to meet the claims on their labels. By teaming up with a stellar distribution group like Clarion, we are setting a new gold standard for ocular nutrition quality in the Canadian healthcare market."

"We are excited to be the exclusive distributor for MacuHealth in Canada," said Bryan Gosse, Director of Vision Sales at Clarion. "MacuHealth has a proven track record with a scientifically backed proven formulation. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong partnerships with Eye Care professionals in Canada as we move forward with this superior product offering. We believe this oil-based carotenoid formula is the best for your patients in preventing the advancement of Age-Related Macular Degeneration. With several niche products on the horizon, our relationship with MacuHealth positions Clarion as the market leader for nutraceuticals in Canada."

Clarion Medical Technologies Inc., recognized for its extensive expertise in the healthcare industry, has a strong reputation for delivering superior products. Their collaboration with MacuHealth solidifies their dedication to providing the highest ocular care to Canadian consumers.

About MacuHealth

MacuHealth is a leader in the eye supplement industry focused on innovation and providing premium products formulated with the purest, most stable ingredients proven to nourish and care for the whole eye at every stage of life. MacuHealth's products must meet the highest standards in scientific research to ensure each supplement is safe and effective. For more information, visit MacuHealth.com.

About Clarion

For over three decades, Clarion Medical Technologies has been at the forefront of the medical industry in Canada, dedicated to providing advanced solutions for ENT, Gynecology, Vision, Urology, and Aesthetic markets. With an unwavering commitment to sourcing top-of-the-line products, Clarion brings forth groundbreaking innovations that elevate the standard of healthcare. Their extensive portfolio encompasses laser technologies, nutraceuticals, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, and technical support. Learn more about Clarion Medical Technologies at clarionmedical.com.

