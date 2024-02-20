MACKIE MOVING REBRANDS TO CANADIAN PREFERRED MOVING

WHITBY, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackie Moving, a prominent player in the moving industry, proudly announced today that they will be rebranding to Canadian Preferred Moving (CPM). This marks a significant milestone for this Canadian company as they embark on their 96th year.

"We're very excited about this next chapter as Canadian Preferred Moving. This new identity and refreshed branding will allow us to stay innovative and competitive within the moving sector," said Wayne Davis, President, Canadian Preferred Moving.

Canadian Preferred Moving will continue to uphold its high standards of service and customer commitment that were the hallmarks of Mackie Moving.

"Our number one focus is our customers and that will never change," said Davis. "Since our acquisition last year, we've been able to implement new systems and solutions to help elevate the overall customer experience, turning the complexities of relocation into a seamless transition."

In 2023, Mackie Moving was purchased by AMJ Campbell, Canada's largest coast to coast moving company. This strategic move continues to focus AMJ's commitment as a premiere moving company in the Canadian marketplace.

Canadian Preferred Moving has over 500 employees, 600,000 sq. ft. of modern warehousing space across Canada, and a fleet of over 400 specialized vehicles.

About Canadian Preferred Moving

A member of the Atlas Agency family, Canadian Preferred Moving offers a comprehensive range of services, including local and long-distance moves, residential and office relocations, and short and long-term storage solutions. Headquartered in the Durham region with offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Dartmouth, Moncton, Fredericton, Middleton and Whitby, Canadian Preferred Moving is well-equipped to move anyone, anywhere — whether it's around the corner or across the globe. For more information about Canadian Preferred Moving and its services, please visit www.CP-Moving.com.

