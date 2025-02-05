CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) said today that MacKids, the arm of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation dedicated to fundraising for McMaster Children's Hospital, has been chosen as the primary charity partner for the 2025 CPKC Women's Open, to be held at the historic Mississaugua Golf and Country Club from August 18-24, 2025.

MacKids (CNW Group/CPKC)

"We are proud to team up with MacKids as our 2025 CPKC Women's Open primary charitable partner to raise money that will transform pediatric cardiac care across Ontario," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "Pediatric cardiac care is a key focus of our community investment program, CPKC Has Heart, and we look forward to investing in and helping MacKids' young hearts."

This year's goal is to raise more than $2.8 million for McMaster Children's Hospital. These funds will support the creation of the Integrated Cardiac Health Initiative, a groundbreaking centre of excellence that will enhance pediatric cardiac care from newborn to adolescent.

"With the incredible generosity of the CPKC Women's Open, MacKids is poised to support McMaster Children's Hospital as it takes pediatric cardiac care to extraordinary new heights," says Anissa Hilborn, CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. "This partnership enables us to continue delivering life-saving, world-class care to our region's youngest patients and their families, ensuring brighter futures for our community and far beyond."

"CPKC Has Heart has left a meaningful impact in every host community of our National Women's Open Championship, and we are honoured to work with our partners in welcoming MacKids as the charitable beneficiary of the 2025 CPKC Women's Open," said Laurence Applebaum, Chief Executive Officer, Golf Canada. "The return of the CPKC Women's Open to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area at the historic Mississaugua Golf and Country Club this August will be special with golf fans and event enthusiasts seeing the world's best players and helping to support the incredible work of McMaster Children's Hospital."

The CPKC Women's Open community charity partner will be announced in the coming weeks.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $45 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.CPKCHasHeart.ca

About MacKids

MacKids, part of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, provides vital funding to enable the best possible patient care at McMaster Children's Hospital, including Ron Joyce Children's Health Centre and McMaster University Medical Centre. MacKids inspires and motivates gifts that fund medical equipment and patient amenities, innovative research initiatives, essential redevelopment of clinical care spaces, and the education and training of health care providers.

McMaster Children's Hospital is the second largest provider of inpatient pediatric services in Ontario. The Hospital is home to Canada's largest neonatal intensive care unit including supportive maternal care, the largest pediatric mental health program in Canada, and the only inpatient pediatric cancer program in south-central Ontario.

About Hamilton Health Sciences

Hamilton Health Sciences is the only hospital system in Ontario providing specialty health care for the full spectrum of life's journey, from pre-birth to end-of-life. It serves a region of more than 2.3 million residents and provides highly specialized care to patients from outside the region as a provincial referral centre. Hamilton Health Sciences is a leader in many specialized acute and chronic care programs for pediatric and adult patients across its sites. It is also a renowned academic-teaching hospital and an international leader in hospital-based research.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing over 350,000 golfers and 1,505 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca/.

About the CPKC Women's Open

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CPKC Women's Open from August 20-24, 2025, at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont. Through its CPKC Has Heart program, title sponsor CPKC will once again make a significant contribution to pediatric cardiac care in the host community of Canada's National Open Golf Championship. The 2025 CPKC Women's Open is proudly sponsored by CPKC, BDO, Audi, RBC, Levelwear, theScore Bet, Hilton, Johnsonville, Sleeman Clear 2.0, Humi, The Keg, Think Turkey, Connect Hearing, Cayman Islands, Cottage Springs, STALK&BARREL, Golf Town, Matt & Steve's, YETI, WM, Avis, Rolex and is supported by Visit Mississauga. For information, visit www.cpkcwomensopen.com/

