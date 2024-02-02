TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that ten of its mutual funds and exchange traded funds ("ETFs") have been recognized with 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards. These are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the calendar year.

"It's an honour to have so many of our investment solutions recognized for outstanding performance by Fundata," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "These awards are a testament to the dedication of our investment teams and their ongoing efforts to offer Canadians innovative options that deliver performance and create a more invested world."

Mackenzie won awards for the following funds:

Fund Award Category Fund Management Team Mutual Funds Mackenzie Emerging Markets Fund II Emerging Markets Equity Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team:

Haijie Chen, Arup Datta, Denis Suvorov, Nicholas Tham Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II (winner 2nd consecutive year) Natural Resources Equity Mackenzie Resources Team: Benoit Gervais and Onno Rutten Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund (winner 3rd consecutive year) Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Mackenzie Greenchip Team: John A. Cook and Gregory Payne Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity Mackenzie Resources Team: Benoit Gervais and Onno Rutten ETFs Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF (MCON) Global Fixed Income Balanced Nelson Arruda, Andrea Hallett and Charles Murray Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) (winner 5th consecutive year) Canadian Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel and Felix Wong Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (MDVD) Global Equity Charles Murray Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF (MGRW) Global Equity Balanced Nelson Arruda, Andrea Hallett and Charles Murray Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QDXH) (winner 2nd consecutive year) International Equity Charles Murray Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QTIP) (winner 3rd consecutive year) Global Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer and Jeff Li

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $195.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Fund II was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 146 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2023 is as follows: 15.8% (1 year), 1.6% (3 years), 7.0% (5 years), 6.4% (10 years) and 7.6% (since inception- August 2002).

Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Natural Resource Equity category out of a total of 67 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2023 is as follows: 5.1% (1 year), 22.2% (3 years), 16.6% (5 years), 6.7% (10 years) and 6.9% (since inception- May 2002).

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Small/Mid Cap category out of a total of 132 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2023 is as follows: 3.8% (1 year), 4.1% (3 years), 17.3% (5 years) and 16.7% (since inception- October 2018).

Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Precious Metals Equity category out of a total of 40 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2023 is as follows: 5.3% (1 year), -2.6% (3 years), 14.3% (5 years), 11.9% (10 years) and 9.5% (since inception- September 2001).

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF (MCON) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 488 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 28, 2023 is as follows: -11.0% (1 year), 1.6% (3 years) and 2.7% (since inception- September 2020).

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 311 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 28, 2023 is as follows: 6.4% (1 year), -2.6% (3 years), 1.8% (5 years), and 2.0% (since inception- April 2016).

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (MDVD) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 1095 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 28, 2023 is as follows: -0.5% (1 year), 5.3% (3 years) and 5.4% (since inception- September 2020).

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF (MGRW) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 704 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 28, 2023 is as follows: 15.3% (1 year), 6.0% (3 years) and 7.8% (since inception- September 2020).

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QDXH) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the International Equity category out of a total of 370 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 28, 2023 is as follows: 18.9% (1 year), 9.6% (3 years), 10.0% (5 years) and 6.1% (since inception- January 2018).

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QTIP) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income category out of a total of 219 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 29, 2023 is as follows: 3.2% (1 year), -1.5% (3 years), 2.5% (5 years) and 1.8% (since inception- January 2018).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns as of December 31, 2023, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

