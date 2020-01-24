Mackenzie Investments Wins 12 FundGrade® A+ Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced that 12 of its mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) won awards for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards, which took place last night in Toronto. Of the funds recognized, five are repeat winners.

"We're honoured to have so many of our mutual funds and ETFs recognized once again by Fundata," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "I'd like to congratulate our entire investment management team – this achievement is a testament to their hard work and commitment to providing Canadian investors with an extensive choice of solutions that deliver strong and consistent performance."

The following Mackenzie funds were recognized:

Winner Category Fund Management Team Mackenzie Canadian Growth

Balanced Fund (winner fifth

consecutive year) Canadian Equity

Balanced Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan, Steve

Locke, Felix Wong, Konstantin Boehmer, Dan

Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Nelson Arruda Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund

(winner fifth consecutive year) Canadian

Focused Equity Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan, Hui

Wang Mackenzie Income Fund (winner

third consecutive year) Canadian Fixed

Income

Balanced Steve Locke, Felix Wong, Konstantin Boehmer,

Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Martin Downie,

Tim Johal, Darren McKiernan, Caroline Chan Mackenzie Monthly Income

Conservative Portfolio (winner third consecutive year) Global Fixed

Income

Balanced Nelson Arruda Mackenzie Precious Metals Class Precious Metals

Equity Benoit Gervais, Onno Rutten Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund U.S. Equity Richard Bodzy Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth

Class (winner second consecutive

year) U.S. Small / Mid

Cap Equity Phil Taller, Sonny Aggarwal, John Lumbers Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian

Fixed Income ETF (MKB) Canadian Fixed

Income Steve Locke, Dan Cooper, Konstantin

Boehmer, Movin Mokbel, Felix Wong,

Caroline Chan Mackenzie Floating Rate Income

ETF (MFT) Floating Rate

Loan Steve Locke, Dan Cooper, Konstantin Boehmer, Movin Mokbel, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan Mackenzie Sentinel Income

Segregated Fund Canadian Fixed

Income Balanced Darren McKiernan, Steve Locke, Felix Wong,

Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Konstantin

Boehmer, Caroline Chan Mackenzie Universal Canadian

Balanced Segregated Fund Canadian Equity

Balanced Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan, Steve

Locke, Felix Wong, Dan Cooper, Movin

Mokbel, Konstantin Boehmer Mackenzie Universal Canadian

Growth Segregated Fund Canadian

Focused Equity Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan

The Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores through an entire calendar year.

Disclosures:

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 308 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 16.5% (1 year), 7.8% (3 years), 7.9% (5 years), 7.3% (10 years) and 6.8% (since inception- November, 1996).

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 431 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 21.6% (1 year), 10.6% (3 years), 10.9% (5 years), 9.9% (10 years) and 9.9% (since inception- January, 1976).

Mackenzie Income Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 355 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 10.4% (1 year), 4.0% (3 years), 4.0% (5 years), 4.9% (10 years) and 7.9% (since inception- September, 1974).

Mackenzie Monthly Income Conservative Portfolio Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 389 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 7.9% (1 year), 3.6% (3 years), 4.1% (5 years) and 4.1% (since inception- December, 2014).

Mackenzie Precious Metals Class Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Precious Metals Equity category out of a total of 39 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 42.8% (1 year), 11.0% (3 years), 16.0% (5 years), 1.4% (10 years) and 10.4% (since inception- October, 2000).

Mackenzie U.S. All Cap Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 883 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 28.5% (1 year), 18.5% (3 years), 14.9% (5 years), 14.7% (10 years) and 9.5% (since inception- January, 1995).

Mackenzie U.S. Mid Cap Growth Class Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity category out of a total of 196 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 20.0% (1 year), 13.4% (3 years), 12.0% (5 years), 13.5% (10 years) and 10.7% (since inception- November, 2002).

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 310 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 6.9% (1 year), 3.7% (3 years) and 3.5% (since inception- April, 2016).

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF (MFT) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Floating Rate Loan category out of a total of 62 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 5.3% (1 year), 5.5% (3 years) and 6.3% (since inception- April, 2016).

Mackenzie Sentinel Income Segregated Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 427 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 10.0% (1 year), 3.7% (3 years), 3.7% (5 years), 4.6% (10 years) and 5.2% (since inception- September, 1999).

Mackenzie Universal Canadian Balanced Segregated Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 441 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 16.0% (1 year), 7.3% (3 years), 7.4% (5 years), 6.9% (10 years) and 6.1% (since inception- September, 1999).

Mackenzie Universal Canadian Growth Segregated Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 350 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2019 is as follows: 21.1% (1 year), 10.2% (3 years), 10.5% (5 years), 9.5% (10 years) and 7.6% (since inception- September, 1999).

NOTE: FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $166.8 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

