TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced that 11 of its mutual funds and exchange traded funds ("ETFs") won 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards, which are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores through an entire calendar year.

"We're honoured to once again have so many of our mutual funds and ETFs recognized by Fundata for their strong performance," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "I'd like to congratulate our investment management team and sub-advisory partners for their hard work and outstanding success over the last year. These awards are a validation of their ongoing efforts to deliver outperforming returns for our clients."

The following Mackenzie funds were recognized:

Winner Category Fund Management Team Mutual Funds Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund

(winner 6th consecutive year) Canadian Equity Balanced Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan, Hui Wang, Steve Locke, Konstantin Boehmer, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Nelson Arruda & Todd Mattina Mackenzie Income Fund

(winner 4th consecutive year) Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Steve Locke, Konstantin Boehmer, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Martin Downie, Tim Johal & Darren McKiernan Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund

(winner 6th consecutive year) Canadian Focused Equity Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan & Hui Wang Mackenzie All China Equity Fund Greater China Equity Richard Pan & Qingze Lin Mackenzie US All Cap Growth Fund

(winner 2nd consecutive year) U.S. Equity Richard Bodzy ETFs Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF (MKC) Canadian Equity Matthew Cardillo Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB)

(winner 2nd consecutive year) Canadian Fixed Income Steve Locke, Konstantin Boehmer, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Dan Cooper & Movin Mokbel Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QUIG) Global Corporate Fixed Income Konstantin Boehmer, Jeff Li, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Steve Locke Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF (MHYB) High Yield Fixed Income Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Ken Yip, Steve Locke, Konstantin Boehmer, Felix Wong & Caroline Chan Segregated Funds Mackenzie Universal Canadian Balanced Segregated Fund

(winner 2nd consecutive year) Canadian Equity Balanced Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan, Hui Wang, Steve Locke, Konstantin Boehmer, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Dan Cooper & Movin Mokbel Mackenzie Universal Canadian Growth Segregated Fund

(winner 2nd consecutive year) Canadian Focused Equity Dina DeGeer, Hui Wang, David Arpin & Shah Khan

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with approximately $187 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 284 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 9.9% (1 year), 7.8% (3 years), 8.0% (5 years), 8.2 % (10 years) and 7.0% (since inception- November, 1996).

Mackenzie Income Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 365 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 5.4% (1 year), 4.4% (3 years), 4.8% (5 years), 4.9% (10 years) and7.9 % (since inception- September 1974).

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 421 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 10.8% (1 year), 9.5% (3 years), 10.3% (5 years), 10.7% (10 years) and 9.9% (since inception- January 1976).

Mackenzie All China Equity Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Greater China Equity category out of a total of 43 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 58.1% (1 year), 19.5% (3 years), and 21.0% (since inception- October 2017).

Mackenzie U.S. All Cap Growth Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 888 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 33.0% (1 year), 23.1% (3 years), 18.0% (5 years), 17.5% (10 years) and 10.3% (since inception- January 1995).

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF (MKC) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity category out of a total of 418 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 5.6% (1 year), 6.5% (3 years) and 7.7% (since inception- June 2016).

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF (MKB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 315 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 10.6% (1 year), 6.2% (3 years) and 5.0% (since inception- April 2016).

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (QUIG) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Corporate Fixed Income category out of a total of 42 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 9.0% (1 year), and 6.7% (since inception- January 2018).

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF (MHYB) was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the High Yield Fixed Income category out of a total of 254 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 7.6% (1 year), 5.7% (3 years) and 5.3% (since inception- April 2017).

Mackenzie Universal Canadian Balanced Segregated Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 492 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 6.6% (1 year), 5.4% (3 years), 6.6% (5 years), 7.4% (10 years) and 6.0% (since inception- September 1999).

Mackenzie Universal Canadian Growth Segregated Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2020 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 426 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2020 is as follows: 7.2% (1 year), 6.4% (3 years), 8.6% (5 years), 9.9% (10 years) and 7.4% (since inception- September 1999).

