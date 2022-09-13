Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2022 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2022 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on September 20, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on September 27, 2022.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.10270

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification US
Index ETF

MUS

$0.09100

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification
Developed Europe
Index ETF

MEU

$0.05529

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
Index ETF

MWD

$0.08339

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
ex North America
Index ETF

MXU

$0.09214

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Large Cap
Equity Index ETF

QCE

$1.05949

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Canadian Equity
Index ETF

QCN

$1.00191

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QUU

$0.49403

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

$0.38395

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QAH

$0.46193

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
International
Equity Index ETF

QDX

$0.49536

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
International
Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$0.62401

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
North America
Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

$0.09333

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRD

$0.04801

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index
ETF

QRET

$0.92672

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure
Index ETF

QINF

$0.97320

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable
Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

$0.12894

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable
Dividend Index ETF
(USD)

MDVD.U

$0.10018

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Balanced Allocation
ETF

MBAL

$0.09493

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

$0.08144

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

$0.09874

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
Shariah World
Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$0.08017

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $188 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

