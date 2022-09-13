TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2022 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on September 20, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on September 27, 2022.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC $0.10270 CAD 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification US

Index ETF MUS $0.09100 CAD 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe

Index ETF MEU $0.05529 CAD 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

Index ETF MWD $0.08339 CAD 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

ex North America

Index ETF MXU $0.09214 CAD 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Large Cap

Equity Index ETF QCE $1.05949 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Canadian Equity

Index ETF QCN $1.00191 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QUU $0.49403 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $0.38395 USD 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QAH $0.46193 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International

Equity Index ETF QDX $0.49536 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International

Equity Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXH $0.62401 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

North America

Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI $0.09333 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRD $0.04801 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET $0.92672 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure

Index ETF QINF $0.97320 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF MDVD $0.12894 CAD 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF

(USD) MDVD.U $0.10018 USD 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Balanced Allocation

ETF MBAL $0.09493 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON $0.08144 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW $0.09874 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF WSHR $0.08017 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $188 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $247 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

