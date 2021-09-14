Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2021 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2021 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO"). Unitholders of record on September 21, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 28, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF MKC $ 0.07715 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF MUS $ 0.05480 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF MEU $ 0.09892 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF MWD $ 0.05923 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF MXU $ 0.07542 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $ 0.82324 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $ 0.79877 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.40791 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD) QUU.U $ 0.32928 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.38172 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $ 0.46329 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 0.47578 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $ 0.07752 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $ 0.03843 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.70730 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $ 0.96159 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD $ 0.12138 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.09788 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB $ 0.15436 554552208 CA5545522081 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.09420 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.09703 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.09124 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.02653 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly NEO

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

