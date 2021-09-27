Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2021 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Sep 27, 2021, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2021 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on October 4, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on October 12, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.05106

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.06008

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.05792

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$ 0.03796

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.03265

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.19755

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.19960

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.31697

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.57695

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.45924

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.26078

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.04268

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.20278

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.07673

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.32338

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.88443

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: please contact: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments