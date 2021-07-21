Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating, Distribution Frequency and Pricing Changes for Select ETFs and Mutual Funds

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the risk ratings, frequency of distributions and pricing for the following exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and mutual funds.

Risk Rating Changes

Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. The risk ratings of two ETFs will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these ETFs.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF Low to Medium Medium

Distribution Frequency Changes

Effective October 1, 2021, the cash distribution frequency of the ETF below will change as follows:

Fund Name Current Distribution Frequency New Distribution Frequency Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF Quarterly Monthly

Pricing Changes

Effective July 21, 2021, Mackenzie is reducing the management fee on Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF by 10 basis points and the management fees on all series of the following mutual funds by 10-15 basis points: Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund, Mackenzie Global Tactical Bond Fund and Mackenzie Global Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $201.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, IGM Financial, 647-983-4963, [email protected]