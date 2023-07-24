TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the risk ratings of select exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), effective on or about July 27, 2023.

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following ETFs will change as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these ETFs.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF Low to Medium Low Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF Low to Medium Low Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF Low to Medium Medium Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Low Low to Medium Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF Low Low to Medium

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $193 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $261 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

