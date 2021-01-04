Mackenzie Investments Announces Revised Final Year-End Reinvested Distribution for Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index Exchange Traded Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced a revision to the final year-end reinvested distribution for Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF that trades on the Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO") for the 2020 tax year. Please note that this is an update to the final year-end reinvested distribution previously announced on December 23, 2020.

This is a distribution of undistributed net income and/or capital gains. The distribution will be reinvested in additional units of the ETF and does not include ongoing monthly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the units previously outstanding, so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for this distribution is December 31, 2020. The actual taxable amounts distributed by the ETF in 2020, including the tax characteristics of these amounts, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Details of the revised final per-unit distribution amount is as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Revised

Distribution

per unit NAVPU as at

December 15,

2020 Currency CUSIP ISIN Exchange Mackenzie

Canadian All

Corporate Bond

Index ETF QCB 0.24432 107.1926 CAD 55454A102 CA55454A1021 NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com/etf.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $153 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]