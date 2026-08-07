Mackenzie Investments announces proposed fund mergers

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following six proposed fund mergers as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf.

The proposed mergers will be completed on a tax-deferred basis.

Mergers requiring investor approval:

Existing Fund (Terminating Fund) To be merged into (Continuing Fund) Mackenzie Ivy European Fund Mackenzie GQE International Equity Fund Mackenzie Bluewater North American Equity Fund Mackenzie Bluewater US Growth Fund Mackenzie Bluewater North American Balanced Fund Mackenzie Global Strategic Income Fund Mackenzie Tax-Managed Global Equity Fund Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund

Investors of record as of September 16, 2026 for the four mergers requiring a vote will receive a notice prior to a special meeting of investors to be held on or about November 4, 2026. If approved, the mergers are expected to be executed on or about November 13, 2026.

Mergers not requiring investor approval:

Existing Fund (Terminating Fund) To be merged into (Continuing Fund) Mackenzie Ivy International Fund Mackenzie GQE International Equity Fund Mackenzie Ivy International Fund II Mackenzie GQE International Equity Fund

No investor action is required for these two mergers. Investors will receive at least 60 days' notice with details regarding the mergers, which are expected to occur on or about November 13, 2026.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $268 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $343 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

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