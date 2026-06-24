Mackenzie Investments announces June 2026 distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

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Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Jun 24, 2026, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the June 2026 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on July 2, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on July 9, 2026.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.04092

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.05360

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.10396

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Strategic Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$ 0.04662

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.05294

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.24747

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.24464

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.30690

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.42093

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.34701

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.31323

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.17242

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.27211

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF

MGAB

$ 0.06556

554552208

CA5545522081

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF

QASH

$ 0.11806

554564104

CA5545641048

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF

QTLT

$ 0.29338

55454Q107

CA55454Q1072

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF

  QLB

$ 0.24245

55455N103

CA55455N1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.07320

55454M106

CA55454M1068

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.33568

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.68766

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF

MGSB

$ 0.03036

554565101

CA5545651013

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Wealthsimple North American Green Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

WSGB

$ 0.06782

94702B109

CA94702B1094

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBA

$ 0.04160

554554105

CA5545541057

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF

MTBB

$ 0.05181

554540104

CA5545401047

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF

MAAA

$ 0.20020

554538108

CA5545381082

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDU

$ 0.09315

55454F101

CA55454F1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF

MHDC

$ 0.10449

554563106

CA5545631064

Monthly

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $264 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $337 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Alex Paul, 514-562-3929, [email protected]

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Mackenzie Financial Corporation