Mackenzie Investments Announces October 2020 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

Mackenzie Investments

Oct 27, 2020, 14:25 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the October 2020 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on November 3, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on November 10, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$ 0.02691

55452P101

CA55452P1018

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF

MUB

$ 0.04110

55454N104

CA55454N1042

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Floating Rate
Income ETF

MFT

$ 0.06928

55453X103

CA55453X1033

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income
ETF

MKB

$ 0.03702

55452R107

CA55452R1073

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Global High
Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$ 0.06697

55454M106

CA5545M1068

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$ 0.04211

55452Q109

CA55452Q1090

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$ 0.23827

55452S105

CA55452S1056

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Short-
Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$ 0.14402

55453K101

CA55453K1012

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All
Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$ 0.23829

55454A102

CA55454A1021

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$ 0.66948

55456B108

CA55456B1085

Monthly

NEO

Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$ 0.28141

55455H106

CA55455H1064

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QHY

$ 0.29807

55455K109

CA55455K1093

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$ 0.33396

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$ 0.14624

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed ex-
North America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXB

$ 0.02086

55454P109

CA55454P1099

Monthly

TSX

Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate
Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QUB

$ 0.11280

554557108

CA5545571088

Monthly

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $196 billion in total assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

For further information: Rebecca Ellison, Mackenzie Investments, 647-983-4963, [email protected]

