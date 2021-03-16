Mackenzie Investments Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

Mackenzie Investments

Mar 16, 2021, 10:43 ET

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the March 2021 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on March 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on March 30, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.08460

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification US
Index ETF

MUS

$0.04551

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification
Developed Europe
Index ETF

MEU

$0.04087

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed
Index ETF

MWD

$0.02850

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All
World Developed ex
North America Index
ETF

MXU

$0.01864

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Large Cap Equity
Index ETF

QCE

$0.79270

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian
Equity Index ETF

QCN

$0.72086

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.31301

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(USD)

QUU.U

$0.24536

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large
Cap Equity Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.29078

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF

QDX

$0.27290

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
International Equity
Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$0.27271

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North
America Socially
Responsible Index
ETF

WSRI

$0.04662

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple
Developed Markets
ex North America
Socially Responsible
Index ETF

WSRD

$0.00615

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Developed Markets
Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$0.52533

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Infrastructure Index
ETF

QINF

0.62098

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

0.05645

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Dividend
Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

0.04418

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global
Fixed Income
Allocation ETF

MGAB

0.09764

554552208

CA5545522081

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced
Allocation ETF

MBAL

0.07453

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie
Conservative
Allocation ETF

MCON

0.07561

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth
Allocation ETF

MGRW

0.07295

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $187 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $244 billion in total assets under management as of February 28, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

For further information: Becky Caissie, Mackenzie Investments, 647-969-3431, [email protected]

