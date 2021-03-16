Mackenzie Investments Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the March 2021 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on March 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on March 30, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC $0.08460 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification US

Index ETF MUS $0.04551 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe

Index ETF MEU $0.04087 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

Index ETF MWD $0.02850 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed ex

North America Index

ETF MXU $0.01864 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE $0.79270 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN $0.72086 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $0.31301 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF

(USD) QUU.U $0.24536 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QAH $0.29078 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX $0.27290 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) QDXH $0.27271 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index

ETF WSRI $0.04662 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially Responsible

Index ETF WSRD $0.00615 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index ETF QRET $0.52533 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure Index

ETF QINF 0.62098 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend Index ETF MDVD 0.05645 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable Dividend

Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U 0.04418 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB 0.09764 554552208 CA5545522081 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL 0.07453 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON 0.07561 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW 0.07295 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $187 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $244 billion in total assets under management as of February 28, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

