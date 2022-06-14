Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2022 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

Mackenzie Investments

Jun 14, 2022, 16:27 ET

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2022 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on June 21, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on June 28 2022.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF

MKC

$0.11727

CAD

55453L109

CA55453L1094

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

MUS

$0.08985

CAD

55453M107

CA55453M1077

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF

MEU

$0.27309

CAD

55453P100

CA55453P1009

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF

MWD

$0.13495

CAD

55453N105

CA55453N1050

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF

MXU

$0.18648

CAD

55454L108

CA55454L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEE

$0.08430

CAD

55453Q108

CA55453Q1081

Semi-annual

TSX

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF

MPCF

$0.36726

CAD

55454D106

CA55454D1069

Semi-annual

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$0.96830

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$0.92392

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

$0.00000

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

Semi-annual

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.47186

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)

QUU.U

$0.37393

USD

55454T200

CA55454T2002

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.46409

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$1.25856

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$1.46287

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$0.10260

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$0.29889

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$0.85259

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

$0.79828

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

MDVD

$0.21718

CAD

554569103

CA5545691035

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)

MDVD.U

$0.17053

USD

554569202

CA5545692025

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

$0.11855

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

$0.10946

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

$0.12736

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$0.15230

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

NEO

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $196 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022.  Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

