TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2021 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO"). Unitholders of record on June 22, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on June 29, 2021.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Canada Index ETF MKC $ 0.07697 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification US

Index ETF MUS $ 0.05848 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Developed Europe

Index ETF MEU $ 0.18280 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed

Index ETF MWD $ 0.09016 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification All

World Developed ex

North America

Index ETF MXU $ 0.14369 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Large Cap Equity

Index ETF QCE $ 0.82466 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian

Equity Index ETF QCN $ 0.77913 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF QUU $ 0.42476 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (USD) QUU.U $ 0.34201 55454T200 CA55454T2002 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large

Cap Equity Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.41362 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF QDX $ 0.95955 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 0.99620 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North

America Socially

Responsible Index ETF WSRI $0.06960 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Developed Markets

ex North America

Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $0.24441 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Developed Markets

Real Estate Index

ETF QRET $ 0.81734 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Infrastructure Index

ETF QINF $ 0.80525 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF MDVD $ 0.19152 554569103 CA5545691035 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Sustainable

Dividend Index ETF (USD) MDVD.U $ 0.15400 554569202 CA5545692025 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global

Fixed Income

Allocation ETF MGAB $ 0.15260 554552208 CA5545522081 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced

Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.11485 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie

Conservative

Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.11670 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth

Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.11293 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple

Shariah World

Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.00000 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly NEO Mackenzie

Maximum

Diversification

Emerging Markets

Index ETF MEE $ 0.09405 55453Q108 CA55453Q1081 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF $ 0.17664 55454D106 CA55454D1069 Semi-Annual TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $197 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

