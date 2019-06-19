Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2019 Quarterly and Semi-Annual Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2019 quarterly and semi-annual cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on June 25, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on July 3, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification Canada

Index ETF MKC $0.14106 55453L109 CA55453L1094 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification US Index

ETF MUS $0.10018 55453M107 CA55453M1077 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification Developed

Europe Index ETF MEU $0.37574 55453P100 CA55453P1009 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All World

Developed Index ETF MWD $0.16613 55453N105 CA55453N1050 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification All World

Developed ex North

America Index ETF MXU $0.25493 55454L108 CA55454L1085 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large

Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $0.87534 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity

Index ETF QCN $0.82877 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap

Equity Index ETF QUU $0.47485 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap

Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $0.42116 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International

Equity Index ETF QDX $1.29856 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International

Equity Index ETF (CAD-

Hedged) QDXH $1.27443 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Maximum

Diversification Emerging

Markets Index ETF MEE $0.11517 55453Q108 CA55454L1085 Semi-annually TSX Mackenzie Portfolio

Completion ETF MPCF $0.31646 55454D106 CA55454W1041 Semi-annually TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments



Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $136.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $159.1 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com