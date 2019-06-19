Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2019 Quarterly and Semi-Annual Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Jun 19, 2019, 16:12 ET

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2019 quarterly and semi-annual cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on June 25, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on July 3, 2019.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Canada
Index ETF

MKC

$0.14106

55453L109

 

CA55453L1094

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification US Index
ETF

MUS

$0.10018

55453M107

 

CA55453M1077

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Developed
Europe Index ETF

MEU

$0.37574

55453P100

 

CA55453P1009

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed Index ETF

MWD

$0.16613

55453N105

 

CA55453N1050

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification All World
Developed ex North
America Index ETF

MXU

$0.25493

55454L108

 

CA55454L1085

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large
Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$0.87534

55454W104

 

CA55454W1041

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity
Index ETF

QCN

$0.82877

55453U109

 

CA55453U1093

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap
Equity Index ETF

QUU

$0.47485

55454T101

 

CA55454T1012

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap
Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$0.42116

55455M105

 

CA55455M1059

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF

QDX

$1.29856

55455T100

 

CA55455T1003

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International
Equity Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)

QDXH

$1.27443

55455Y109

 

CA55455Y1097

 

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Maximum
Diversification Emerging
Markets Index ETF

MEE

$0.11517

55453Q108

CA55454L1085

Semi-annually

TSX

Mackenzie Portfolio
Completion ETF

MPCF

$0.31646

55454D106

CA55454W1041

Semi-annually

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $136.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $159.1 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments

You just read:

Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2019 Quarterly and Semi-Annual Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

Jun 19, 2019, 16:12 ET