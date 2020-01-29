Mackenzie Investments Announces January 2020 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Jan 29, 2020, 09:00 ET

/CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the January 2020 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on February 4, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on February 11, 2020.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Core Plus

Global Fixed Income ETF

MGB

$0.03387

 

55452P101

 

 

CA55452P1018

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Unconstrained

Bond ETF

MUB

$0.06403

 

55454N104

 

 

CA55454N1042

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Floating

Rate Income ETF

MFT

$0.11946

 

55453X103

 

 

CA55453X1033

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income ETF

MKB

$0.03363

 

55452R107

 

 

CA55452R1073

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Global High

Yield Fixed Income ETF

MHYB

$0.08888

 

55454M106

 

CA5545M1068

Monthly

 

NEO

Mackenzie Canadian Short

Term Fixed Income ETF

MCSB

$0.03179

 

55452Q109

 

 

CA55452Q1090

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian

Aggregate Bond Index ETF

QBB

$0.17160

 

55452S105

 

 

CA55452S1056

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian

Short-Term Bond Index ETF

QSB

$0.14693

 

55453K101

 

 

CA55453K1012

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian All

Corporate Bond Index ETF

QCB

$0.20365

 

55454A102

 

 

CA55454A1021

 

Monthly

 

NEO

Mackenzie US TIPS Index

ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QTIP

$0.14271

 

55456B108

 

 

CA55456B1085

 

Monthly

 

NEO

Mackenzie US Investment

Grade Corporate Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QUIG

$0.22896

 

55455H106

 

 

CA55455H1064

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie US High Yield

Bond Index ETF (CAD

Hedged)

QHY

$0.42936

 

55455K109

 

 

CA55455K1093

 

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Local Currency

Bond Index ETF

QEBL

$0.36956

55455J102

CA55455J1021

Monthly

 

TSX

Mackenzie Emerging

Markets Bond

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QEBH

$0.36814

55454J103

CA55455J1030

Monthly

 

TSX

 

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.1billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $166.8 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, [email protected]

