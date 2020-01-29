Mackenzie Investments Announces January 2020 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Jan 29, 2020, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Distribution per Unit ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
$0.03387
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
$0.06403
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating
Rate Income ETF
|
MFT
|
$0.11946
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
MKB
|
$0.03363
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High
Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
$0.08888
|
55454M106
|
CA5545M1068
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
$0.03179
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
$0.17160
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
$0.14693
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian All
Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
$0.20365
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
$0.14271
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
$0.22896
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield
Bond Index ETF (CAD
Hedged)
|
QHY
|
$0.42936
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
$0.36956
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
$0.36814
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
Monthly
|
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.1billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $166.8 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, [email protected]
