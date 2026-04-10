TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced two fund mergers, detailed below, as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf.

Merging Fund To be merged into (Continuing Fund) Mackenzie Cundill Value Fund II Mackenzie Cundill Value Fund Mackenzie GQE Emerging Markets Fund II Mackenzie GQE Emerging Markets Fund

No investor action is required for the mergers. Investors will receive at least 60 days' notice with details regarding the mergers, which are expected to occur on or about July 10, 2026.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $256 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

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