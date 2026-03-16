TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the March 2026 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on March 23, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on March 30, 2026.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV $ 0.11794 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie GQE US Low Volatility ETF MULV $ 0.04616 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $ 1.07857 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $ 1.04983 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.60972 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.50303 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $ 0.75911 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 0.84783 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $ 0.13518 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $ 0.03873 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.83187 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $ 0.96109 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.11030 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.09996 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.12692 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.04718 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly Cboe Canada Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT $ 0.09331 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 Quarterly TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $256 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]